Catalina Jazz Club Presents A Evening With Aaron Akins of Netflix Emmy Award Winning Series “I Think You Should Leave”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Variety's unforgettable Aaron Akins also known as Herbie Hancock in the Netflix Emmy Award Winning original series is also a jazz singer, composer, and writer, who will be performing at the World famous Catalina Jazz Club, Thursday, July 6th, in Hollywood.

Aaron is the writer, composer, and performer of the hit song “I Just Wanna Luv U” in the movie, Black Butterfly, starring Antonio Banderas.

Akins has accomplished many things throughout his career and will be showcasing his unique talents on Thursday, July 6th, 2023, at the Catalina Jazz Club, while performing classic hits and original timeless songs in that same style as well as his new contemporary single “When Do We Love”. Akins mission and purpose is to provide the highest quality jazz music the world has ever seen via concerts, film and television. He can currently be seen on BET+ hit series

Akins will be appearing on PBS hit Show " Everybody " on September 5th, 2023, starring Dr. Angela Williamson.

Aaron’s song “What the World Needs” was recently featured in the winner of the Golden State Film Festival movie “This Sucks” at the Mann’s Chinese Theater.

He will deliver some of his striking “Into the Cole” music honoring some of the music of icon, Nat King Cole, which was selected as Broadwayworld for best cabaret/concert artist in Los Angeles, best productions and performances.

Through the (RCBCC) chamber Aaron spent some time with Mayor Karen Bass, and as a result he will continue the ongoing efforts to stop homelessness in Los Angeles. This show will be dedicated to that effort!

VISIT CATALINA JAZZ CLUB OFFICIAL WEBSITE TO PURCHASE EARLY BIRD TICKETS TODAY

ABOUT AARON AKINS

“American Gangster Trap Queens.” His relentless approach to music and entertainment is authentically him and a talent that has been blessed to share with the World for several decades.

The Chicago native will sing timeless originals at the premier jazz club, the Catalina Jazz Club, which was established in 1986 for all jazz lovers. Many talented legends have graced the stage throughout the years, including figures such as Stevie Wonder, Dizzie Gillespie, Art Blakey, McCoy Tyner, Chick Corea, Ray Brown, Joe Williams, Max Roach, Carmen McRae, Betty Carter, Ron Carte, Joe Henderson, Benny Carter & Tony Williams, and many more.

Aaron Akins’ music has always given an impactful energy to the souls around him, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and charm and gaiety to life.

The world is stage: He stated " Ruth Webb fell in love with my live performance and stage presence.

Due to his eclectic live performances an witty personality he was coined as the “unforgettable Aaron Akins: in Variety Magazine exclusive with Ruth Webb, alongside some of Hollywood’s most prestigious talent that was associated with Ms. Webb, including Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis, Jr., Madonna, Diana Ross, Magic Johnson, Calvin Klein, David Letterman, Bill Clinton, Jerry Seinfeld, and more.

Aaron Akins has won many awards, including the Jeanie Golden Halo Award of High Esteem from the Southern California Motion Picture Council, Broadwayworld for best cabaret/concert artist in Los Angeles, Best Productions and Performances, last but note least, 2022 Acclaimed Artist Award from RCBBC Chamber.

His performance was reviewed by BWW Reporter, Don Grigware, and described as “striking and charismatic, Akins seems to have a unique ability to produce the same high pitched vocal styling of Nat King Cole, and was accredited as a performer who really cares about his audience and makes his live performances fun and friendly with humorous anecdotes of his experiences.”

Join Aaron Akins for live music, food, and drinks at the historic Catalina Jazz Club, as he performs the show of the century with original jazz classics and new contemporary music. This will be a show you don’t want to miss on Thursday, July 6th, 2023.

Who: Catalina Jazz Club presents Aaron Akins

When: Thursday, July 6th, 2023

Time: 8:30 P.M., doors open 7:00 P.M.

Where: 6725 Sunset Bl., Hollywood, CA 90028

Purchase tickets here for $25.00 https://www.catalinajazzclub.com/tm-event/aaron-akins/

To learn more about Aaron Akins go to www.aaronakinsmusic.com

For press or media inquires contact dgoodpublicity@gmail.com

For RSVP contact aaronakinsmusic@gmail.com

For press/media inquiries contact dgoodpublicity@gmail.com

