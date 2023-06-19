Submit Release
Enquiry Pharmacy can be a primary source of health and wellness information

Choose Enquiry Pharmacy as your primary source of health and wellness info

Choose Enquiry Pharmacy as your primary source of health and wellness info

Get all medical advice under one roof

Get all medical advice under one roof

Insightful health blogs

Insightful health blogs

Enquiry Pharmacy is an online health magazine that talks about sleep-related disorders, psychological ailments and comparisons & reviews of various medicines.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new health and wellness online magazine , Enquiry Pharmacy, releases free advice about mental and physical well-being. It does so through eminent authors. These authors are both experienced and highly knowledgeable in the disciplines of mental and physical wellness.

Topics of the articles

Enquiry Pharmacy is an online publication that focuses on health and wellbeing. In fact, its articles cover a range of themes relating to health, including the following:

1. Psychological well-being
2. Physical wellbeing
3. Wakefulness
4. Conditions affecting the mind
5. Disorders of the body

Sleep related disorders the magazine talk about

They talk about sleep-related illnesses like:

1. Insomnia

Insomnia is a chronic disorder. In this disease, the patient finds it difficult to fall asleep at night. Therefore, there is a feeling of tiredness and under-energy for the rest of the day. This may be due to various reasons. These reasons are anxiety, hyperthyroidism, bipolar disorder, chronic fatigue symptom, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), etc

2. Narcolepsy

The main characteristic of excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) is drowsiness. Furthermore, the patient might feel daytime tiredness. In fact, There is a feeling of drowsiness irrespective of sleep the night before.

3. Shift work sleep disorder (SWSD)

Shift work sleep disorders affect many professionals or workers. It is especially common in rotational shift workers. Similarly, this ailment is common in late-night or early-morning workers.

4. Apnea

A person with sleep apnea has pauses in breath while asleep. These pauses in breath might occur periodically during the course of the night. Additionally, it can linger for a few seconds or even longer.

5. Hypopnoea syndrome

This is another sleep disorder related to breathing while the patient sleeps that leads to daytime drowsiness.

6. Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA)

In OSA, the tissues of the throat muscles as well as the tongue and soft palate relax. This obstructs the breath temporarily while the sufferer sleeps.

Specific psychological conditions that the magazine covers

This magazine also discusses the following mental illnesses in detail:

1. Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder

Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a long-term disorder. The main disorder trait is an impulsive nature. This combines with hyperactivity and problems with attentiveness.

2. Major depression

Major depression impairs everyday life. Moreover, the patient is always in a sad mood. Likewise, there is a loss of interest in regular undertakings. It can be due to a mix of biological, psychological, and social reasons for discomfort.

3. Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a disease that characterizes disorganized speech or behaviour. The other symptom is a lack of daily task engagement. Additionally, there are ideas or experiences that disconnect from reality.

4. Bipolar disorder

Bipolar disorder is a mental illness with mood alterations. The patient has different periods of feeling low or euphoric.

In what ways does the magazine address sleep and mental health-related drugs?

Concentration, memory, and attentiveness issues are common among people with psychiatric diseases and sleep-related disorders. Similarly, patients may also complain of hallucinations and sleep paralysis. Therefore, the blogs and the articles also provide drug comparisons and reviews of various drugs to combat sleep and mental health-related disorders.

This magazine encompasses not only mental and emotional health but also moral growth and physical fitness.

Dr. Gaurav Jalgaonkar
Enquiry Pharmacy
+1 724-384-7703
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
TikTok
Other

Uncover the secrets to achieve greater awakefulness and mindfulness

