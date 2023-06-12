Preferred Bank Announces Share Repurchase Plan

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), (“the Bank”), an independent commercial bank, today announced that it had received all the required approvals to begin its stock repurchase plan. At the annual shareholder’s meeting on May 16, 2023, the Bank’s shareholders approved a stock repurchase plan which calls for the repurchase of up to $150 million of common stock. Today, the Board of Directors has approved what will be the first leg of that repurchase plan, which will call for the repurchase of up to $50 million of the total $150 million repurchase. The shares will be purchased in the open market.



About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through eleven full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)). The Bank also operates a branch in Flushing, New York and in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land, Texas. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.