2023 Anta's 'Shock the Game' Panning for Gold League Invites Jingting Bai And 20 Basketball Influencers to Participate
EINPresswire.com/ -- The atmosphere at G Park, a shopping center in Xi’an, Shaanxi province, was electric on Saturday.
There, thousands of spectators, basking in the sweltering summer heat, perched on the steps near an outdoor basketball. For hours they patiently sat, in the hope of glimpsing their beloved players in action.
What they’re waiting for is the kick-off of this year’s Shock the Game, a renowned grassroots basketball tournament in China.
Launched by the sportswear manufacturer Anta in 2017, the event has earned a reputation as a celebration of passion, dedication, and the untamed talent thriving within the nation’s basketball community.
This year, the tournament has been transformed into a league spanning three seasons over the year, and the top prize is one kilogram of gold. On that day, 20 participants, mostly street basketball players, would be divided into five teams and compete in 4×4 basketball games, serving as the preliminary stage for the year’s tournament.
" This year’s shift to a league format is a game-changer for us grassroots players. Being able to participate in such a league gives us a taste of what it feels like to be professional athletes. The continuous and extensive nature of this tournament also motivates me to train with a clear sense of purpose," said Zhang Zhaoyang, one of the players.
The air buzzed with anticipation as the nimble players prepared to showcase their flashy dribbles, jump shots, layups, backboard alley-oops, three-pointers and dunks. With his frequent sharing of basketball-playing video clips across various social media platforms, Zhang has made himself an influential figure with millions of online followers. Upon his appearance on the court, a group of spectators burst into cheers, enthusiastical ly greeting him and requesting to take photos together.
" I enjoys the vibes here. The opportunity to engage closely with the fans fuels our competitive spirit," he says.
Zhang Xiaosong, 25, another player present agreed. He has previously participated in other grassroots basketball events or street basketball tournaments, but they were not as large in scale and did not receive as much attention than Shock the Game.
The presence of actor Bai Jingting, the global brand ambassador of Anta, on that day intensified the spotlight on the event.
" Engaging in such a basketball tournament of high visibility and skill level could help improve both my skills and mental resilience," said Zhang Xiaosong.
The 25-year-old used to play in the Chinese University Basketball Association for Xi’an Jiaotong University and once dreamed of becoming a professional player in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) after graduation.
Unfortunately, an injury thwarted his chances. However, with the encouragement and support of family and friends, he slowly recovered and persisted in pursuing his love for basketball.
A year and a half ago, he began sharing videos online, garnering a growing public attention.
Based in Xi’an, he finds the basketball atmosphere in the city to be fantastic.
" Whenever we play at local universities, the electrifying cheers from the crowd invigorate me. The pure passion that young basketball enthusiasts exhibit for the sport deeply touches me," he said.
Regarding fans’ adoration towards street ball players, he said: " It’s probably because we are more relatable and within their reach."
" I want to participate in more grassroots basketball events, document my journey through short videos, and let more people witness the vibrant basketball culture among Chinese people."
For Yalkun Mmat, 27, participating in this tournament is akin to exploring new possibilities in his career.
Last year, he made his debut in Shock the Game and emerged as the champion in the grand finals, also earning the title of the most outstanding player. Growing up in Shanshan, Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, he started to play basketball during high school.
While studying at Xinjiang Normal University, he dedicated his after-school hours to training at the university’s humble gym, striving to stay in good athletic form. His efforts paid off, as he showcased impressive skills and performances in CUBA.
Following his graduation, he embarked on a journey across three clubs. He is still contemplating his options for the future. His stellar performance in Shock the Game last year garnered him growing attention, opening up opportunities for him to engage in business collaborations.
" My goal this year is to showcase my skills and achieve outstanding results in Shock the Game, with the hope of uncovering better opportunities for the future," he said.
The game will be held in prominent commercial districts of Xi'an in Shanxi, Chengdu in Sichuan, Zhengzhou in Henan, and Chongqing through a tour.
Zhu Chenye, CMO of Anta, said that their vision is to establish Shock the Game concept stores in major commercial districts over the next two years. The stores would feature basketball courts and areas for Anta product sales.
" We hope to make this tournament a regular fixture in each city, creating a vibrant gathering place for local basketball enthusiasts and providing a platform for aspiring grassroots athletes to showcase their skills."
