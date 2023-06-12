Maritime Transportation System ISAC Announces Fifth Annual Maritime Cybersecurity Summit
In-Person Event to Focus on Practices for Cyber Safe, Secure and Resilient Operations
The daily intelligence sharing became even more interactive during the 2022 Maritime Cybersecurity Summit, and it allowed me to connect with colleagues in the maritime industry.”WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, U.S., June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Maritime Transportation System Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MTS-ISAC) announced the fifth annual Maritime Cybersecurity Summit is scheduled for November 13 and 14, 2023. This year’s Summit will be held in Miami, Florida and will bring together MTS public and private sector executives responsible for organizational risk management. Maritime professionals from around the globe will gather to focus on cybersecurity practices needed for safe, secure, and resilient supply chain operations.
— Makiko Tani, ClassNK
This in-person only event will address current cybersecurity challenges and equip maritime critical infrastructure stakeholders with information on strategies, processes, and tools for protecting existing and emerging technologies. Similar to 2022’s event, the 2023 Maritime Cybersecurity Summit will offer two distinct tracks for attendees, one for business leaders and then a technical cybersecurity track, along with many opportunities for networking with peers. One difference will be the introduction of multiple incident response case studies as learning opportunities for attendees.
“We are only halfway through the year, and without a doubt, cyber threat actors have targeted the maritime industry at an accelerated pace. Nation state threat actors, hacktivists, and cybercriminals have targeted and successfully breached the defenses of public and private sector maritime entities, as well as the third parties on which they rely. It is important for industry leaders to better understand not only what threat actors are doing today, but also understand which approaches can help counter tomorrow’s attack,” said Scott Dickerson, MTS-ISAC Executive Director and the Maritime Cybersecurity Summit founder. “We fully expect that attendees will leave this year’s summit feeling informed, inspired, and equipped to better deal with these challenges.”
Additional sessions will address topics such as reducing the attack surface for IT/OT/IoT technologies, evolving boardroom risk considerations, and strategies for maximizing collaboration through exercises and drills. A key tenant of the MTS-ISAC, effective information exchange across the community, will be on full display throughout the Summit as well.
Anyone interested in speaking or sponsoring the 2023 Maritime Cybersecurity Summit should contact the MTS-ISAC here. The call for speakers will close July 30.
About MTS-ISAC
The Maritime Transportation System Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MTS-ISAC) is a nonprofit formed by maritime critical infrastructure stakeholders to address maritime cybersecurity challenges. The MTS-ISAC promotes and facilitates maritime cybersecurity information sharing, awareness, training and collaboration efforts between private and public sector stakeholders, both within the maritime sector and across other critical infrastructure sectors. Its mission is to effectively reduce cyber risk across the entire MTS community through improved identification, protection, detection, response, and recovery efforts and act as the maritime sector's actionable cyber information sharing center of excellence. For more information, visit https://www.mtsisac.org/.
About the Maritime Cybersecurity Summit
The Maritime Cybersecurity Summit supports focused discussions on maritime cybersecurity challenges for port authorities and maritime owners and operators. During the Summit, owners, operators, suppliers, service providers, port authorities and other public sector stakeholders share information on their current efforts to address maritime cyber risks. This event offers a rare opportunity to not only engage and hear from a diverse group of experts, but also connect with peers in the community to build trusted relationships. This is an event where your organization can focus on collaborating with other maritime leaders who are focused on building a more operationally resilient maritime ecosystem.
