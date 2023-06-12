Open Maps For Europe demonstrates demand for official pan-European open data

More than 4,000 registered users have downloaded around 4,700 datasets and carried out 6 million web service transactions via Open Maps For Europe.

The figures were announced by EuroGeographics, the not-for-profit membership association for Europe’s National Mapping, Cadastral and Land Registration Authorities, which coordinated the project in partnership with the National Geographic Institute (NGI) Belgium.

The organisation also revealed the most popular dataset was EuroGlobalMap, multi-themed topographic open data at 1:1 million scale, followed by 1:250 000 scale EuroRegionalMap and EuroDEM, a 1:100 000 scale digital open data elevation model providing height data. The datasets are also discoverable on the European Data Portal and on the NGI Belgium data portal.

“We are delighted to announce that Open Maps For Europe has far exceeded its initial aim of increasing users of our pan-European datasets by 50%, instead achieving an 1600% increase - a clear indication of its success and demand for pan-European open data from official national sources,” says Victoria Persson, Project Manager – Data Access and Integration, EuroGeographics.

“This is the first time that these datasets, created using our members authoritative geospatial information and EuroGeographics’ unique data integration process, have been easily discoverable, accessible, and released as open data under a single licence. Our customised approach harmonises official national geospatial information to standard specifications so users can be confident that it is consistent, comparable and easily shared.”

“The Open Maps For Europe 2 (OME2) project now builds upon this success by delivering a prototype for harmonised large-scale, high-value pan-European open dataset. OME2 will develop a new production process and technical specification for free-to-use, edge-matched data under a single open licence. Authoritative 1:10 000 scale data for 10 countries will be delivered via the Open Maps For Europe online interface, developed by IDOX France.”

The award-winning Open Maps For Europe project was co-financed by the Connecting Europe Facility of the European Union. The OME2 project, co-funded by the European Union, is being delivered by a consortium comprising: EuroGeographics, the not-for-profit membership association for Europe’s National Mapping, Cadastral and Land Registration Authorities; National Geographic Institute, Belgium; National Institute of Geographic and Forest Information, France; Hellenic Cadastre; General Directorate for the Cadastre, Spain; and Cadastre, Land Registry and Agency, The Netherlands.

EuroGeographics is an international not-for-profit organisation (AISBL/ IVZW under Belgian Law. BCE registration: 833 607 112) and the membership association for the European National Mapping, Cadastral and Land Registry Authorities.

Open Maps For Europe was completed at the end of 2022. It was co-financed by the Connecting Europe Facility of the European Union, and coordinated by EuroGeographics in partnership with the National Geographic Institute (NGI) Belgium.



