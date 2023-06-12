Dopple Labs Introduces Revolutionary AI Cloning Technology to Connect with Deceased Friends and Family
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dopple Labs Inc., a pioneering AI technology company, today announced “Dopple.AI”, an innovative platform that empowers users to create one or more personal AI clones, known as a "Dopple." The technology combines video, audio, and popular messaging platforms such as iMessage, WhatsApp, and Telegram, to enable creation of lifelike Dopples that resemble, speak, and interact just like real individuals. Dopples can initiate and participate in dynamic, personalized conversations, visually and audibly, across diverse communication channels. The company’s first focus will be on preserving interaction with friends and family who have passed. Dopple Labs simultaneously announced that it will release its first-user beta site to the public on August 1, 2023.
Commenting on the announcement, Isaac Nakash, Co-founder of Dopple, shared, "We have unlocked the extraordinary ability to reconnect with our departed loved ones, essentially replicating their essence. Our cutting-edge technology facilitates immersive and personalized interactions between users and their Dopples through video, audio, and messaging, adapting to the user's preferences. Our standout advantage lies in seamless integration with popular messaging platforms like iMessage, WhatsApp, and Telegram, liberating users from the constraints of a closed app and delivering a truly immersive and user-friendly experience for effortless interaction with their Dopples."
Tristan Chaudhry, Dopple’s co-founder and chief technologist, joined Mr. Nakash in saying: “Our platform is incredibly powerful and our alpha-tests have produced extremely convincing Dopples. We plan to release our first-user beta of the Dopple.ai platform on August 1, 2023. The public beta will empower influencers, mentors, and individuals from all walks of life to create their own Dopples, offering personalized and immersive experiences to engage, learn, and connect like never before. The public beta of Dopple.ai will mark a significant milestone for the platform, providing an opportunity for a wider audience to experience the power of AI-driven companionship.”
About Dopple Labs Inc:
Dopple Labs Inc. is a Miami-based AI company at the forefront of transforming companionship through advanced AI technology. The company's flagship product, Dopple, empowers users to create lifelike AI replicas called Dopples, enabling personalized and immersive experiences for various purposes. From connecting with influencers and mentors to exploring AI-driven companionship, Dopple Labs Inc. is shaping the future of AI interactions.
Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Dopple’s business plans. The words “believe,” “look forward to,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Dopple, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Dopple has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Dopple believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors both within and outside of Dopple’s control. Factors or events that could cause Dopple’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Dopple to predict all of them. Neither Dopple nor any of its agents or advisors undertake an obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
For More Information:
Bankers Capital International
(https://bankerscapitalinternational.com/en/)
Todd M. DeMatteo
