Joel Simon, Global Branding Icon, Joins the Board of Directors of Dopple Labs Inc.
Simon Recipient Of 93 Cannes Lions, Three Emmy’s, 99 Clios, and Numerous Global “Music and Sound Company Of The Year” AwardsNEW YORK , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dopple Labs, Inc. (Dopple.AI), an AI-driven advertising and social media platform, today announced that Joel Simon of JSM Music Inc has joined Dopple.AI’s Board of Directors. Simon is a global branding icon who has received multiple industry awards over the past thirty years including Cannes Lions, Emmys, and Clios. He also had seven of his television commercials aired during Super Bowl LVIII, for a total of 41 Super Bowl commercials over the years. Simon’s clients include international companies and brands such as Verizon Communications (Nasdaq: VZ), Microsoft Corporation (Nasdaq: MSFT), Alphabet Inc (Nasdaq: GOOG), Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), Anheuser-Busch (NYSE: BUD), PepsiCo Inc (Nasdaq: PEP), Frito-Lay Inc, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO), and Mastercard, Inc (NYSE: MA).
Commenting on the announcement, Dopple.AI’s Chief Executive Officer, Isaac Nakash, said: “Joel is a world-renowned expert in product branding and positioning. His skills and insights will be indispensable to Board-level decisions as we position Dopple.AI for more impactful advertising, and as we build Dopple.AI into an internationally recognized brand.”
Joel Simon joined Isaac by saying: "Dopple.AI and its management embrace the new ideas and technologies that I look for in emerging companies. Dopple’s AI-assisted advertising strategy is particularly clever, and I think will prove very disruptive in the industry. I look forward to working with my fellow Board members as we assist in Dopple.AI’s growth and success.”
About Dopple Labs Inc.
Dopple Labs Inc is an advertising and social media platform, driven by artificial intelligence and catering to the Chatbot entertainment industry. Dopple.AI utilizes cutting-edge AI technology to facilitate immersive and personalized interactions between users and their Chatbot fictional characters. Dopple.AI’s platform supports video, audio, and voice messaging capabilities to enhance user experience, as it levers artificial intelligence to customize and personalize content recommendations.
About Joel Simon
Joel Simon is a Cornell graduate, the founder/CEO of JSM Music and a global branding expert. A former Crain’s Business 40Under40 honoree, Simon has judged work on behalf of, and has addressed, virtually all of the world’s advertising and music industry events including LIA, Music + Sound, Cannes Lions, Clio, Webby, Advertising Week, MIDEM, Billboard Music Conferences and the AICP. In 2024, seven of Simon’s television commercials were aired during the Super Bowl LVIII broadcast. Simon works with and sponsors numerous charities including The Foundation to Combat Anti Semitism in partnership with Robert Kraft and VML, the global branding and consumer experience firm.
About JSM Music Inc
JSM Music Inc (www.jsmmusic.com) is a global leader in commercial music production for the world's most influential and compelling brands. JSM has received numerous awards for its work: 93 Cannes Lions (including Titanium, Grand Prix, Glass & Integrated), three Emmys and 99 Clios. Other recent accomplishments include: the 2023 ADC Music and Sound Company of the Year; 2022 and 2023 LIA Global Radio & Audio Company of The Year; 2022 and 2023 LIA North America Regional Music & Sound Company of The Year; 2023 and 2022 LIA North America Regional Radio & Audio Company of The Year; 2023 SHOTS Music and Audio Company of the Year; 2021 Immortal Awards #1 Music & Sound Company | United States; 2021 Immortal Awards #1 Music & Sound Company | North America; 2021, 2022, and 2023 One Show Global Creative Rankings Music & Sound Company of the Year - #1 North America; 2021 One Show Global Creative Rankings Music & Sound Company of the Year - #2 Global; 2019 LIA Music and Sound Company of the Year
Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Dopple Labs and its business. The words “believe,” “look forward to,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Dopple has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Dopple believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to, whether: (a) Dopple is able to obtain reasonable market acceptance for its current and future products; (b) Dopple can develop and implement technology with the desired characteristics in a timely and economically viable manner; (c) Dopple, its technology and its products will be and remain competitive; (d) Dopple’s senior management team will remain able to discharge their duties in a competent and timely manner; (e) Dopple will remain financially viable; and, (f) Dopple’s technology and strategic growth plan will not become obsolete or otherwise superseded by its competitors. Additionally, factors or events that could cause Dopple’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible predict all of them. Dopple nor its agents undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
Any estimates and projections offered herein are forward – looking statements and not guarantees of future performance. Undue reliance should not be placed on them, and all should expect that anticipated events and circumstances shall not occur, that unanticipated events and circumstances shall occur, and that actual results shall likely vary. Securities offered through GT Securities, Inc., and Yosemite Execution Partners Inc, members FINRA, SIPC. Neither GT Securities Inc. nor Yosemite Execution Partners Inc are affiliated with each other or any other entities identified in this communication. Nothing in this document should be construed as a general offering or solicitation to purchase or acquire any securities.
