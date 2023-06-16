Gunxan.com offers one stop party solution under one roof
Gunxan.com (Catering & Everything)
"One Stop Party Solution Provider (Catering & Everything)”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Gunxan.com" is India’s leading platform that offers professional Party Services including, Party Box (Food Delivery), Buffet on Dining (Buffet), Live Catering (Buffet), Corporate Catering, Bartender Services, Theme Decoration, Party Arrangements (Tent & Setup), Entertainment, Party Venue, etc. We cater to all kinds of occasions like House Parties, Birthdays, Weddings, Kitty Parties, and Special Events at Home/Office/Venues. We are the fastest-growing on-demand House Party Service provider in India. Since its inception in 2019, “Gunxan.com” has served over 5,000 people and built a network of 200+ corporates in more than 3 cities. We are currently offering our services in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurgaon & Faridabad."
— Gunxan.com
All-in-One Event services under one roof. With us, you will get the guaranteed best experience of:
Catering Service (Suitable for large gatherings)
Buffet on Dining (Suitable for small gatherings)
Party Box (Bulk Food Delivery)
Bartending Service (Elegant Set-up & Bartender)
Theme Decoration (Fun/ Festival/ Formal)
Party Arrangements (Tent & Sitting)
Entertainment (Music/ AV set-up/ Artist)
Party Venue, & many more…
Gunxan Admin
Gunxan.com (Catering & Everything)
+91 85869 36072
admin@gunxan.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube