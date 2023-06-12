The latest way for Smartphone Shoppers to Save Money
If anyone is on the market for a new phone and consider themselves to be a savvy shopper, it might just be worthwhile checking out Doji's new Trade-in program.
Offering more ways to reduce the cost of the latest smartphones will encourage more people to switch from buying new and reduce their carbon footprint.”BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Doji, a UK marketplace for refurbished smartphones, announced the launch of its new trade-in program. The program lets customers use the value of their old phone to reduce the cost of their new smartphone on the Doji website.
"We are excited to offer our customers this new trade-in program," said Doji CEO Fernando Montera. "It's a great way to make popular smartphones more affordable."
To participate in the program, customers simply visit the Doji website, select a new phone and the Trade-in option then just follow the instructions. The value of the phone being traded-in will be based on the model and condition.
"We believe this program will be a win-win for smartphone shoppers and for Doji," said Montera. "Offering more ways to reduce the cost of the latest smartphones will encourage more people to switch from buying new and reduce their carbon footprint."
The Doji trade-in program is just the latest way that the company is making it easy and affordable for customers to get their hands on the latest and greatest smartphones. Doji is committed to helping consumers get fair market prices when buying and selling smartphones and promoting more sustainable shopping.
For more information about the Doji trade-in program, visit www.doji.com/trade-in.
