The Excitement of SimInvestival Goes to Korea with the Presence of V of BTS
We are proud to have presented this international-scale event. Through this event, we hope to motivate the younger generation of Indonesians to become more aware and knowledgeable about investments.”SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SimInvest brand ambassador, V of BTS, graced the presence of dozens of Indonesian investors at the ‘SimInvestival Goes to Korea’ event held at SJ Kunsthalle, Gangnam, South Korea. The atmosphere became even more vibrant when V took the stage and greeted participants in a festive and familiar atmosphere.
— Ferita Lie, President Commissioner of Sinarmas Sekuritas
The participants were winners of the SimInvestival Goes to Korea program, who had invested in stocks online through the innovative platform provided by Sinarmas Sekuritas, namely SimInvest. “SimInvestival Goes To Korea was a very fun event, it was very insightful as well. Thank you for SimInvest for holding an intimate event like this where we can meet V," said a Gold winner from the SimInvestival Goes to Korea Program.
The SimInvestival Goes to Korea event, hosted by Jang Hansol (Korea Reomit), was also enlivened by a performance from the K-pop group Secret Number, who performed three songs: DOXA, Slang, and Got that Boom. “We want to thank siminvest for giving us the opportunity to perform on this stage If there's the opportunity, we are always ready to go to Indonesia soon,” said Dita Karang, an Indonesian member of Secret Number.
Ferita Lie, President Commissioner of Sinarmas Sekuritas, stated, "We are proud to have presented this international-scale event. We always strive to provide the best for SimInvest investors in the homeland. Through this event, we hope to motivate the younger generation of Indonesians to become more aware and knowledgeable about investments."
In addition to being an appreciation and motivation platform for Sinarmas Sekuritas investors, this event also featured financial literacy and education seminars with speakers Genta Wira Anjalu (Chief Investment Officer of Sinarmas Asset Management) and Eyfrel Likuajang (Head of Business Development of Sinarmas Sekuritas). Participants were also treated to various South Korean snacks and exciting games and interactive activities with attractive prizes, adding to the lively atmosphere at the venue.
SimInvestival is a regular program organized by SimInvest to educate the younger generation of Indonesians about investment and financial planning. This particular SimInvestival was special as it took place internationally in South Korea and involved V of BTS, as its brand ambassador, organized by SIminvest and global technology-driven creator and entertainment company Gushcloud International through Gushcloud Korea.
About SimInvest
SimInvest is one of the best online stock and mutual fund investment application brands in Indonesia. SimInvest was released by Sinarmas Sekuritas, which received the Best Securities rating for 2022 from Investor Magazine and has more than 30 years of experience in serving the Indonesian people in the financial and investment sector, as well as being licensed and supervised by the Republic of Indonesia's Financial Services Authority (OJK).
About Gushcloud International
Gushcloud International is a global technology-driven creator and entertainment company, focused on Influencer Marketing, Entertainment, Commerce. We connect audiences and brands to influencers and content creators through representation and management, brand strategy, marketing and activation services, media production, sales and distribution, licensing and co-creating significant IP in the content, media and event spaces.
The company has four units: Gushcloud Agency, Gushcloud Entertainment, Gushcloud Studios and GC Live. With more than 250 employees, Gushcloud International operates in 11 offices globally including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Korea, Japan, Greater China, Australia and the United States of America.
