Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan met with the Ambassadors of UAE and Iran

UZBEKISTAN, June 11 - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhromjon Aloyev held separate meetings with the Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates Saeed Alqemzi and the Islamic Republic of Iran Hamid Nayrabodi.

During the conversations, the sides reviewed the topical issues of expanding the political dialogue of Uzbekistan with these countries, trade, economic and investment ties, as well as the intensification of cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

The schedule and organizational aspects of upcoming joint events at the high levels were also considered.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan