Reply.io Launches Startup Growth Program at London Tech Week
EINPresswire.com/ -- All-in-one sales engagement platform Reply.io, which leverages AI and B2B contact data to help automate business communications and scale up opportunities, has launched a new program aimed at accelerating startup growth.
"The Startup Growth Program provides companies with three months of free access to the Reply.io platform and all its features," said Oleg Bilozor, Founder and CEO of Reply.io. “The program also grants users access to educational materials that offer proven insights, guidance, and strategies to help companies kick-start and scale inbound and outbound sales from day one."
Reply.io helps startups automate communications for different business areas, such as B2B sales, sales development, business development, HR and recruitment, public relations, customer support, and marketing, to fuel their growth.
The Startup Growth Program provides startups with a wide range of features aimed at helping them scale their businesses effectively, such as:
- Free B2B contact and company database: Access to a vast database of over 140 million business contacts, allowing users to find the relevant people for their businesses.
- Multichannel Outreach at Scale: Communication with people through automated emails, social media touchpoints, calls, SMS, WhatsApp, and more.
- AI Assistant: Generates and schedules multichannel sequences automatically from a topic description. It saves time by understanding the recipient's intentions and drafting replies on behalf of the user.
- 24/7 Human Support: Assistance whenever you need it.
To learn more about the Reply.io Startup Growth Program, visit https://reply.io/reply-for-startups/
Helen Rudenko
Reply.io
helen@reply.io
