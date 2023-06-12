Data Dynamics Kicks Off the Year with a Win at the DCS Awards
NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Dynamics, the industry leader in Unified Unstructured Data Management, was recently honored with two prestigious DCS awards for their unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of data management and security, setting new industry standards, and providing unparalleled value to their customers.
The DCS awards are designed to reward product designers, manufacturers, suppliers, and providers operating in the data center arena. The Awards recognize the achievements of the vendors and their business partners alike, and this year encompasses a wider range of facilities and information technology award categories designed to address all of the main areas of the European data center market.
Data Centre ICT Security Innovation of the Year (Runner Up): Data Dynamics was awarded as the runner-up for Data Centre ICT Security Innovation of the Year for their groundbreaking Unified Data Management Platform. This platform stands out for its comprehensive features encompassing Mobility, Analytics, Security, and Compliance. The prestigious award acknowledges Data Dynamics' unwavering commitment to developing innovative and resilient solutions that effectively address the ever-evolving security risks faced by organizations. Data Dynamics bolsters resiliency and fosters trust by instilling confidence and control across diverse environments. A remarkable success story that exemplifies the impact of the platform involves a Fortune 500 healthcare multinational corporation with two global business divisions: pharmaceuticals and diagnostics. The corporation aimed to venture into the data marketplace but faced formidable obstacles in integrating, securing, and ensuring compliance for the vast amount of unstructured data files, numbering in the hundreds of billions. Data Dynamics' unified unstructured data management platform played a pivotal role in enabling the corporation's foray into the data marketplace through efficient data sharing, data rationalization, and risk mitigation. By implementing AI/ML-driven metadata, content, and context analysis techniques, the platform facilitated classifying data into distinct categories, such as redundant, outdated, and trivial (ROT) files, cold and hot data, and PHI/PII/sensitive data. This breakthrough gave the customer invaluable visibility into its extensive data estate and equipped them with actionable intelligence for the countless billions of data files under their purview. By enabling improved decision-making and efficient data control, the customer experienced a significant enhancement in their overall data management capabilities. Moreover, integrating policy-driven file re-permissions, automatic access control, and file security management established a robust framework for secure access to patient diagnostics. This aspect proved to be particularly crucial in safeguarding sensitive information while ensuring seamless accessibility for authorized personnel.
Data Centre ICT Systems Vendor of the Year (Runner Up): Data Dynamics' data analytics and mobility solution, StorageX, garnered recognition as the Runner Up in the Data Centre ICT Systems Vendor of the Year category. This award-winning platform provides a comprehensive set of powerful features that streamline and optimize the management of an enterprise's data estate. From seamless cloud migrations and storage consolidation to efficient replication and data lifecycle management, StorageX empowers organizations across industries with its versatility. The true strength of StorageX lies in its ability to seamlessly integrate with all file and object platforms, whether they are stored locally or in the cloud. This flexibility makes it an invaluable solution for enterprises operating in diverse technological landscapes. By empowering customers to efficiently manage file access, ownership, and utilization, StorageX significantly reduces the risk of ransomware attacks while creating immutable data copies. Additionally, it optimizes data tiering and location, ensuring that data is stored and utilized most efficiently. One of the standout features of StorageX is its comprehensive nature, which combines data analytics and mobility to address multiple IT functions within a single, cohesive solution. It provides real-time insights, automation capabilities, and enhanced security measures for critical tasks such as file access, anomaly detection, multi-cloud management, and metadata analysis. With its scalable design, StorageX has the capacity to manage thousands of policies and scan billions of files, making it a secure and efficient solution for data science, cloud, and governance teams. It facilitates seamless data sharing in data lakes and pipelines, offers agile multi-cloud support, and empowers enterprises with end-to-end data management capabilities, including mobility, analytics, security, and compliance. To further augment its capabilities, StorageX can be combined with Data Dynamics Insight AnalytiX and ControlX, forming a robust unstructured platform that caters to the diverse needs of enterprises. This comprehensive suite of solutions equips organizations with the necessary tools to harness the full potential of their unstructured data, enabling them to thrive in today's data-driven landscape.
Cuong Le, Chief Strategy Officer at Data Dynamics, stated, “I am immensely proud of our recent recognition at the DCS Awards. These accolades reaffirm our position as the industry leader in Unified Unstructured Data Management and validate the hard work and innovation that our team has put into developing cutting-edge solutions. They inspire us to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in data management, enabling our clients to achieve greater visibility, control, security, and compliance across their data environments. We remain committed to driving the industry forward, providing our customers with the tools they need to succeed in the dynamic world of data management."
About Data Dynamics
Data Dynamics is a leading provider of enterprise data management solutions, helping organizations structure their unstructured data with their Unified Unstructured Data Management Platform. The platform encompasses four modules- Data Analytics, Mobility, Security, and Compliance. Proven in over 28 Fortune 100 companies, the Platform is a one-stop solution that enables organizations to unlock data-driven insights, secure data, ensure compliance and governance and drive hybrid cloud data management.
Visit: www.datadynamicsinc.com or contact at solutions@datdyn.com, (713)-491-4298
Kaneshwari Patil
The DCS awards are designed to reward product designers, manufacturers, suppliers, and providers operating in the data center arena. The Awards recognize the achievements of the vendors and their business partners alike, and this year encompasses a wider range of facilities and information technology award categories designed to address all of the main areas of the European data center market.
Data Centre ICT Security Innovation of the Year (Runner Up): Data Dynamics was awarded as the runner-up for Data Centre ICT Security Innovation of the Year for their groundbreaking Unified Data Management Platform. This platform stands out for its comprehensive features encompassing Mobility, Analytics, Security, and Compliance. The prestigious award acknowledges Data Dynamics' unwavering commitment to developing innovative and resilient solutions that effectively address the ever-evolving security risks faced by organizations. Data Dynamics bolsters resiliency and fosters trust by instilling confidence and control across diverse environments. A remarkable success story that exemplifies the impact of the platform involves a Fortune 500 healthcare multinational corporation with two global business divisions: pharmaceuticals and diagnostics. The corporation aimed to venture into the data marketplace but faced formidable obstacles in integrating, securing, and ensuring compliance for the vast amount of unstructured data files, numbering in the hundreds of billions. Data Dynamics' unified unstructured data management platform played a pivotal role in enabling the corporation's foray into the data marketplace through efficient data sharing, data rationalization, and risk mitigation. By implementing AI/ML-driven metadata, content, and context analysis techniques, the platform facilitated classifying data into distinct categories, such as redundant, outdated, and trivial (ROT) files, cold and hot data, and PHI/PII/sensitive data. This breakthrough gave the customer invaluable visibility into its extensive data estate and equipped them with actionable intelligence for the countless billions of data files under their purview. By enabling improved decision-making and efficient data control, the customer experienced a significant enhancement in their overall data management capabilities. Moreover, integrating policy-driven file re-permissions, automatic access control, and file security management established a robust framework for secure access to patient diagnostics. This aspect proved to be particularly crucial in safeguarding sensitive information while ensuring seamless accessibility for authorized personnel.
Data Centre ICT Systems Vendor of the Year (Runner Up): Data Dynamics' data analytics and mobility solution, StorageX, garnered recognition as the Runner Up in the Data Centre ICT Systems Vendor of the Year category. This award-winning platform provides a comprehensive set of powerful features that streamline and optimize the management of an enterprise's data estate. From seamless cloud migrations and storage consolidation to efficient replication and data lifecycle management, StorageX empowers organizations across industries with its versatility. The true strength of StorageX lies in its ability to seamlessly integrate with all file and object platforms, whether they are stored locally or in the cloud. This flexibility makes it an invaluable solution for enterprises operating in diverse technological landscapes. By empowering customers to efficiently manage file access, ownership, and utilization, StorageX significantly reduces the risk of ransomware attacks while creating immutable data copies. Additionally, it optimizes data tiering and location, ensuring that data is stored and utilized most efficiently. One of the standout features of StorageX is its comprehensive nature, which combines data analytics and mobility to address multiple IT functions within a single, cohesive solution. It provides real-time insights, automation capabilities, and enhanced security measures for critical tasks such as file access, anomaly detection, multi-cloud management, and metadata analysis. With its scalable design, StorageX has the capacity to manage thousands of policies and scan billions of files, making it a secure and efficient solution for data science, cloud, and governance teams. It facilitates seamless data sharing in data lakes and pipelines, offers agile multi-cloud support, and empowers enterprises with end-to-end data management capabilities, including mobility, analytics, security, and compliance. To further augment its capabilities, StorageX can be combined with Data Dynamics Insight AnalytiX and ControlX, forming a robust unstructured platform that caters to the diverse needs of enterprises. This comprehensive suite of solutions equips organizations with the necessary tools to harness the full potential of their unstructured data, enabling them to thrive in today's data-driven landscape.
Cuong Le, Chief Strategy Officer at Data Dynamics, stated, “I am immensely proud of our recent recognition at the DCS Awards. These accolades reaffirm our position as the industry leader in Unified Unstructured Data Management and validate the hard work and innovation that our team has put into developing cutting-edge solutions. They inspire us to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in data management, enabling our clients to achieve greater visibility, control, security, and compliance across their data environments. We remain committed to driving the industry forward, providing our customers with the tools they need to succeed in the dynamic world of data management."
About Data Dynamics
Data Dynamics is a leading provider of enterprise data management solutions, helping organizations structure their unstructured data with their Unified Unstructured Data Management Platform. The platform encompasses four modules- Data Analytics, Mobility, Security, and Compliance. Proven in over 28 Fortune 100 companies, the Platform is a one-stop solution that enables organizations to unlock data-driven insights, secure data, ensure compliance and governance and drive hybrid cloud data management.
Visit: www.datadynamicsinc.com or contact at solutions@datdyn.com, (713)-491-4298
Kaneshwari Patil
Data Dynamics
07458-2304
solutions@datdyn.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube