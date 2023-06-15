Meekaam Simplifies Supply Chain Management With its VIP Sourcing Service

Meekaam VIP Sourcing Service Meekaam Industrial Sourcing Platform to Connect top 1% China Supplier Meekaam Sourcing Partner Called Sourcing Captain

GUANGZHOU, CHINA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Meekaam,For the first time bring top 1% China Manufacturer in one platform, the leading portal for B2B trading in industrial goods, brings on an 18-year supply chain veteran, Sourcing Captain, as a VIP Sourcing Partner.

East Asia, especially China, is a global hub of industrial goods manufacturing. The Canton Fair, held once a year, sees the cream of the crop converge in one location. Until now, buyers and sellers would flock to the Canton Fair for this gathering of the top one percent of Chinese industrial goods manufacturers. That has all changed with Meekaam, an online portal that brings together top industrial manufacturers under one roof.

Meekaam provides overseas buyers and those unable to attend the Canton Fair with an avenue to access the best industrial goods in Asia.

VIP Sourcing For VIP Clients

Overseas buyers face many difficulties in conducting B2B deals in China. Language barriers, lack of knowledge of local business conventions, and pure geographical distance make completing purchases of industrial goods a headache. Meekaam’s platform eliminates the buyers’ stress of sourcing and procuring the goods themselves. Enter Sourcing Captain.

Sourcing Captain: The Ideal Sourcing Partner

Sourcing Captain is a PMP-Certified organization that specializes in project delivery. Meekaam has partnered with Sourcing Captain to provide an O2O sourcing service for its VIP clients. Navigating the tricky landscape of China’s industrial manufacturing sector is best left to the experts. And with 18 years of experience in project delivery, Sourcing Captain is the ideal fit for the role.

Instead of simply brokering a sale between two businesses, Meekaam’s VIP sourcing service lets it function as an agent. Sourcing Captain takes on the responsibility of building a customized supply chain for clients. Sourcing quality goods, reducing procurement costs, shortening delivery times, and adding value to the product — Sourcing Captain does it all.

For a small five percent commission, Sourcing Captain will also handle factory selection, production arrangements, quality control, export approval processing, and shipment orders. An entire supply chain is built from the ground up while the client can focus on researching, developing, designing, and improving their product.

In the rare case where a product is unavailable on the Meekaam platform, Sourcing Captain goes the extra mile to find it offline. The VIP sourcing service also comes with the assurance of regular quality inspections carried out by Sourcing Captain.

How Sourcing Captain Adds Value

●Free Sourcing Consultant: Answer all your queries about industrial product sourcing, project sourcing, and new product development

●Free Supply Chain Management: Design a supply chain that’s optimized for your business and industry

●Free Supplier Sourcing: Negotiate with suppliers to find the best offer that matches client requirements

●Free Samples: Sends samples from approved suppliers for clients to review

Safeguard Your Supply Chain with VIP Sourcing

Supply chains are dynamic but integral to business success. Smart supply chain management can give organizations an edge over their competition. Once a company has got an efficient supply chain up and running, it will naturally want to preserve that advantage.

At Meekaam, every client’s privacy is respected. The VIP sourcing service keeps the supply chain and product design information confidential. Sourcing Captain’s ability to tailor bespoke supply chains means that every client’s sourcing solutions are unique. By protecting their clients’ business secrets, Meekaam and Sourcing Captain seek to build long and fruitful collaborations.

Meekaam’s VIP sourcing service is a major value addition for any organization looking to improve its supply chain. Through efficient project management, Sourcing Captain brings the best of Asia’s industrial goods within reach of any buyer worldwide. The VIP sourcing service is for those who want to purchase from top 1% of china manufacturers or brands, or some difficult to find supply chain will be coming possible via the VIP Sourcing Service in Meekaam.