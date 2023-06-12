Rare Nest Gallery Chicago Presents Ruth Danon Book Premier TURN UP THE HEAT

Rare Nest Gallery Presents Premier of Ruth Danon's Turn Up The Heat Poet Ruth Danon Rare Nest Gallery Chicago Natania Rosenfeld Rare Nest Gallery Chicago

Rare Nest Gallery Chicago celebrates the return of New York poet Ruth Danon Book Premier TURN UP THE HEAT

a beautiful book, at turns tender, wry, and heartbreaking. ” — Saïd Sayrafiezadeh, author of American Estrangement

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Please join Rare Nest Gallery as we celebrate the return of poet and essayist Ruth Danon and her new book,

Turn Up the Heat

With Natania Rosenfeld

Saturday, June 24th 3:30 Reception, 4:00 Readings / Q & A

Reservations required and space is limited.

Email keith@rarenestgallery.com

or call 708-616-8671

Ruth Danon is the author of four books of poetry -- the forthcoming Turn Up The Heat (Nirala, 2023), Word Has It (Nirala, 2018), Limitless Tiny Boat (BlazeVOX, 2016), and Triangulation From A Known Point (North Star Line, 1990). Her book of literary criticism, Work In The English Novel, was reissued by Routledge in 2020.

Danon's work has been published widely in 2Horatio, The Paris Review, Tupelo Quarterly, Barrow Street, Versal, and Fence. She has been interviewed in journals including The Kenyon Review, Rain Taxi, and Pank. Her work was selected as a finalist in Tupelo Quarterly’s Four Quartets project. Robert Creeley selected one of her poems for inclusion in Best American Poetry 2002.

Ruth lives in Beacon, NY and teaches privately, working with students in Beacon and New York City. For 23 years she taught creative and expository writing in the program she designed and directed for adult undergraduates at NYU's School of Professional Studies. She founded Live Writing: A Project for the Reading, Writing, and Performance of Poetry. Ruth was curator of the Spring Street Reading Series for Atlas Studios in Newburgh, NY. She is presently organizing the first Beacon Lit Fest.

Review: “Turn Up the Heat is a beautiful book, at turns tender, wry, and heartbreaking. Whether she’s writing about growing older, or the challenges of domesticity, or the fickleness of the English language, Ruth Danon has created a hymn to our complex present and our anxious, unknowable future. These poems altered me as I was reading them, and they are going to continue to stay with me for a very long time." - Saïd Sayrafiezadeh, author of American Estrangement

Natania Rosenfeld is a writer, independent scholar and Professor Emerita of English (Knox College). Her second poetry collection: The Blue Bed was published by Spuyten Duyvil in 2021. Rosenfeld’s first book of poetry, Wild Domestic was published in 2015 (Sheep Meadow Press). Rosenfeld published a critical book, Outsiders Together: Virginia and Leonard Woolf (Princeton, 2000), and a chapbook of essays, She and I (Essay Press, May 2018). Her essays, poems and fiction are forthcoming or have appeared in journals Yale Review, Raritan and Prairie Schooner among others, and four essays have been listed as "Notable" in Best American Essays collections. In 2018 Rosenfeld was named one of 30 “Writers to Watch” by the Guild Literary Complex in Chicago.