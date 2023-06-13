Kasm Workspaces Featured in Tech Raj Browser-based Ethical Hacking Lab for Pentesting (ParrotOS)

Kasm ParrotOS Workspace with OpenVPN and ngrok Tunnel for Mobile Accessible Sandbox

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, USA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kasm Technologies, today announced that Kasm Workspaces was featured on the Tech Raj YouTube channel as the technology powering a Browser-based Hacking Lab for Pentesting (ParrotOS): https://youtu.be/X27s0frL9aA

“It is essential that this machine is completely isolated from your local computer so that you do not make yourself vulnerable.” said Teja Swaroop, Owner of Tech Raj. “We use Kasm Containerized Desktop Infrastructure which is a concept of running applications in a separate isolated sandbox so that they cannot interact with the host operating system.”

In this video Teja provides a comprehensive overview of a lightweight ParrotOS-based pentesting lab:

• Explanation of Docker Containerization

• Kasm Workspaces Community Edition deployment to local computer

• Installation of ParrotOS is a Debian-based Linux workspace

• Introduction to the Kasm Workspace Registry

• Demonstration of file transfer

• Install OpenVPN client

• Privilege escalation to root to allow installation of software and packages

• Installation of ngrok tunnel

• Accessing terminal remotely via a phone

• Installing the Kasm Workspaces Progressive Web App (PWA) for mobile acces

“Our team is excited to have have Tech Raj demonstrating the installation and usage of a pentesting lab on the Kasm Workspaces platform.” Said Kasm Technologies Chief Technology Officer – Matt McClaskey. “This video demonstrates the ease and speed by which a lightweight lab can be set up, customized and accessed through a mobile web browser.”

For more information on our community edition see: https://www.kasmweb.com/community-edition

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES

Kasm Workspaces is a container streaming platform for delivering browser, desktop, and application workloads to the web browser. Kasm is changing the way that businesses deliver digital workspaces using our open-source web-native container streaming technology to establish a modern devops delivery of Desktop as a Service (DaaS), application streaming, and browser isolation. Kasm is not just a service, it is a highly configurable platform, with a robust developer API that can be customized for your use-case, at any scale. Workspaces is truly wherever the work is. It can be deployed in the cloud (Public or Private), on-premise (Including Air-Gapped Networks), or in a hybrid configuration.

ABOUT KASM TECHNOLOGIES

Kasm Technologies is a privately held small business led by a team of cybersecurity engineers experienced in developing web-native remote work platforms for Federal/State Government, Fortune 500 companies, Startups, and Small/Medium sized businesses. Our team's experience in offensive/defensive cyber operations, rapid prototyping, and cutting-edge technology provides us with a unique perspective on how to provide reliable, private, and secure communications.

