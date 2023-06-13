Introducing The World's First Smart Garage Door Opener Compatible with Android Auto
Subscription-free, in-vehicle garage door control is now available to all Android users with Android AutoNIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Tailwind, a leading innovator in home automation technology, is proud to announce the release of the world's first smart garage door opener compatible with Android Auto. This groundbreaking development revolutionizes the way homeowners interact with their garage doors, bringing seamless control and convenience right to their fingertips.
With the rapid advancement of automotive technology, the integration of smart home devices into vehicles has become an essential feature for modern homeowners. Our iQ3 smart garage door controller allows homeowners to upgrade existing garage door openers and effortlessly control their garage doors using the in-vehicle onscreen interface of any Android Auto-enabled vehicle. Until now, in-vehicle onscreen control for Android users was only available on a few select vehicles such as Tesla, and with paid subscriptions.
Key Features and Benefits:
1. Convenient In-Vehicle Control: Homeowners can now open, close, and monitor their garage doors directly from the Android Auto interface in their vehicle.
2. Patented technology allows all homeowners to have a “Tesla like” experience of having their garage door open automatically as they arrive home. It will also close the door if the system detects the homeowner left and forgot to close the door.
3. Enhanced Safety and Security: With real-time garage door status updates available on the vehicle's display, users can easily ensure the security of their homes as well as remove the need for remotes. Law enforcement cites garage door remotes as one of the methods used by thieves to gain access to homes.
4. Seamless Integration: The Tailwind iQ3 smart garage door controller upgrades pre-existing garage door openers and seamlessly integrates with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay systems in all modern vehicles, ensuring compatibility and ease of use for more homeowners than any other solution, and without a subscription.
5. Customizable Options: Users can select from numerous garage door and gate icons.
6. Home Automation Integration: Our iQ3 smart garage door opener can be integrated into existing home automation ecosystems such as Apple Home, Google Home, Alexa, Smart Things, Control4, Crestron, Home Assistant, and more, allowing homeowners to control their garage doors through voice commands, smart watches, and most major home automation platforms.
Tailwind has always been at the forefront of innovation, and this groundbreaking achievement represents our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions for homeowners worldwide. By combining the power of Android Auto with our smart garage door controller, we are making home automation more accessible and intuitive than ever before.
"We are thrilled to introduce the world's first smart garage door opener compatible with Android Auto," said Scott Riesebosch, President at Tailwind. "This subscription-free innovation not only brings a new level of convenience and security to homeowners but also showcases our commitment to leveraging the latest technology to enhance the way people interact with their homes."
The Tailwind iQ3 smart garage door controller compatible with Android Auto and is available immediately through our official website at https://gotailwind.com
About Tailwind:
Tailwind is a leading provider of innovative home automation solutions based in Niagara Falls, Canada. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and user-friendly design, we strive to make everyday life more convenient, secure, and enjoyable for homeowners around the globe.
