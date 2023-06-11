MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries: Monday, May 29, 2023, to Monday, June 5, 2023

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, May 29, 2023, through Monday, June 5, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 60 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, May 29, 2023

A Ruger .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of E Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-084-740

A 4.5mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 1300 block of Fourth Street, Southwest. CCN: 23-084-770

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of V Street, Southwest. CCN: 23-084-992

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Mustafa Wright, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, No Permit, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-085-233

Tuesday, May 30, 2023

A Hi-Point C9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Diamontae Lucas, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Destruction of Property, National Firearms Act, Felon in Possession, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 23-085-611

A Heckler & Koch HKVP-9SK 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Deandre Antwan Pettus, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and Simple Assault. CCN: 23-085-629

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 900 block of Bellevue Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-085-714

A Smith & Wesson 36 .38 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of Iris Street, Northwest. CN: 23-085-808

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

A Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Calvert Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-086-006

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Rami Hassan Alkhanafsa, of Springfield, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-086-032

A Taurus TCP .380 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 200 block of 37th Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 24-year-old Lonnell Domtae Jennings, of Southeast, D.C., 28-year-old Duane J. Williams, of Southeast, D.C., and 27-year-old Deidra Spriggs, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-086-324

A Smith & Wesson 59 9mm caliber handgun and a Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun were recovered in the 3400 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 32-year-old Tashawn Antonio Watts, of Southeast, D.C., and 35-year-old Jylette Crump, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Prisoner Escape, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-086-381

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1100 block of 21st Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Marc Anthony Williams, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-086-427

Thursday, June 1, 2023

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Earl Isaac, III, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-086-555

A 5.56 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle, an Anderson AM-15 5.56 caliber assault rifle, and a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 100 block of Xenia Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-086-549

A .45 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Palmetto PA-15 .223 caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 4500 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southwest. CCN: 23-086-570

A Century Arms Canik 55 TP-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Quarles Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-086-581

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Farragut Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-087-081

Two 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 200 block of 20th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-087-135

A Springfield Armory XDS .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Ninth Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Allen Reed, of Southeast, D.C., for Disorderly Affray, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-087-166

A Tisas Zigana M-16 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of E Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Kevin Thompson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-087-174

A Ruger LC-380 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Drevon Marquis Covington, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in a School Zone, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-087-175

A Ruger EC-9S 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of 10th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old John Donald Barnes, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-087-243

Friday, June 2, 2023

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Eighth Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-087-337

A Kel-tec PMR-30 .22 caliber handgun and a BB gun were recovered in the 200 block of 37th Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 30-year-old DeAngelo Bernard Watson, of Southeast, D.C., and 54-year-old Alonzo Michael Gray, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a BB gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-087-348

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23-087-650

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4100 block of Gault Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Naquan Crockett, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 23-087-780

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 49th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Deuntre Hilliard, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in a School Zone, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-087-841

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Anthony Christopher West, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-087-849

Saturday, June 3, 2023

A Taurus TCP PT-738 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 15th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-088-174

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of O Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Shaun Mohammed, of Roanoke, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-088-204

A Taurus G2C9mm handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of 12th Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-088-284

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Michael Duraine Pope, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-088-349

Sunday, June 4, 2023

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-088-638

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Mellon Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-088-644

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of 20th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Amante Marqeis Jerome Belle, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-088-680

A CZ-100 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of 60th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 60-year-old Clifton Eugene Mozee, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-088-858

A Ruger LC9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Newton Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Antonio Seldon-Jackson, of Southeast, D.C., for Burglary I, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Contempt of CPO/TPO, Assault with Significant Bodily Injury, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Simple Assault, Destruction of Property, Obstructing/Preventing/Interfering with Reports/Requests for Assistance, Carrying a Pistol without License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm during a Crime of Violence, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-088-883

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of H Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-089-077

A Sig Sauer M17 BB gun was recovered in the 1200 block of Fourth Street, Southwest. CCN: 23-089-093

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 600 block of 46th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Delonzia Odell Tucker, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-089-099

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 Shield .40 caliber handgun, a Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun, and a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1200 block of Fourth Street, Southwest. CCN: 23-089-100

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. CNN: 23-089-103

A Smith & Wesson MP9 2.0 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Tyron Hines, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-089-134

Monday, June 5, 2023

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of M Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 44-year-old Deon Lennell Jenkins, of Greenbelt, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm. CCN: 23-089-176

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Brennen Holloman, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Simple Assault, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-089-442

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of H Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Oluwajumi Olowofoyeku, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 23-089-500

A Hopkins & Allen .32 caliber revolver and a J. Double Action 1900 .32 caliber revolver were recovered in the 200 block of Division Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 23-089-654

A FN Five Seven 5.7x28mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Lorinzo Lamonta Lambright, of Fairburn, GA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-089-691

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 26-year-old Donovan Reed, of Northeast, D.C., and 29-year-old Edward William Elliott, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 23-089-761

An American Tactical Imports Omni .300 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 5700 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Isaiah Green, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-089-776

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.