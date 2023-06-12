Prepaire Labs™ Receives Two Patents for New Anti-Viral Drug

About

Prepaire Labs is a pioneering healthcare technology company focused on revolutionizing drug discovery and precision medicine. Through the integration of deep learning and biology, Prepaire Labs develops predictive models, innovative technologies, and data-driven solutions to drive advancements in healthcare and improve patient outcomes. By leveraging population-scale data, Prepaire Labs constructs predictive models grounded in human genetic, phenotypic, and clinical data. These models provide insights into the underlying architecture and biology of diseases, facilitating the development of more accurate predictive models. Additionally, Prepaire Labs utilizes patient-derived induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), genome editing, high-content cellular phenotyping, and machine learning to create in vitro disease models that optimize genetics, cell-type, environment, and multidimensional data collection for increased predictability of human clinical outcomes. Prepaire Labs' innovative approach holds the potential to revolutionize the field of drug discovery, enabling the development of new medicines and improving patient outcomes.