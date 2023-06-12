Prepaire Labs™ Receives Two Patents for New Anti-Viral Drug
The new combination molecule, Cydlavim™ was developed in record time using the Prepaire Operating-SystemDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepaire Labs, an innovator in AI-driven drug discovery, is proud to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted patent numbers US 11,446,320 B1 and US 11,439,638 B1 for their breakthrough pharmaceutical combination of molecule T705 (Favipiravir) and MK933 (Ivermectin). This potent antiviral combination is designed to effectively combat single-stranded RNA viruses, including the SARS Covid19.
In a significant move that could revolutionize the treatment of a broad spectrum of RNA viruses, this unique pharmaceutical combination offers a new tool in the global health arsenal. Building on promising in-silico results, Prepaire Labs will now initiate a series of pre-clinical trials to further validate and evaluate this exciting new therapy's efficacy and safety.
Moreover, Prepaire Labs is adopting a state-of-the-art approach for in-vitro validation by employing induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSC) generated organoids. This novel methodology will provide a more comprehensive understanding of the pharmaceutical combination's impact at the cellular level and its potential in the clinical setting.
"Our team is excited about the promise this patent approval brings," commented Dr. Vicent Ribas, Co-Founder at Prepaire Labs. "The proprietary combination of Favipiravir and Ivermectin represents a novel approach to antiviral therapeutics, and we are eager to proceed to the next phase of our research using cutting-edge iPSC generated organoids."
"The development of Cydalvim showcases our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge science to better global health," said Dr. Mohammad Marwan, Chief Genomic Engineer at Prepaire Labs. "With the patent secured, we now move to an exciting phase of further validation through pre-clinical trials and using iPSC generated organoids, which will provide additional in-depth insights."
The creation of this potent combination underscores Prepaire Labs' unwavering commitment to driving innovation to meet global health challenges. This patent not only covers the unique formulation but also the innovative method of synthesis, providing robust intellectual property protection, thus validating Prepaire Labs' drug discovery operating-system.
Dr Vicent Ribas, Co-Founder of Prepaire Labs, expressed, "This patent approval is proof of our relentless pursuit of scientific innovation and our quest to enhance the quality of drug development. We believe our novel combination of Favipiravir and Ivermectin, supported by in-depth pre-clinical trials and sophisticated in-vitro validation, will pave the way for transformative antiviral therapies."
About Prepaire Labs:
Prepaire Labs is a pioneering healthcare technology company focused on revolutionizing drug discovery and precision medicine. Through the integration of deep learning and biology, Prepaire Labs develops predictive models, innovative technologies, and data-driven solutions to drive advancements in healthcare and improve patient outcomes.
By leveraging population-scale data, Prepaire Labs constructs predictive models grounded in human genetic, phenotypic, and clinical data. These models provide insights into the underlying architecture and biology of diseases, facilitating the development of more accurate predictive models. Additionally, Prepaire Labs utilizes patient-derived induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), genome editing, high-content cellular phenotyping, and machine learning to create in vitro disease models that optimize genetics, cell-type, environment, and multidimensional data collection for increased predictability of human clinical outcomes.
Prepaire Labs' innovative approach holds the potential to revolutionize the field of drug discovery, enabling the development of new medicines and improving patient outcomes.
Vanesa Valkova
Prepaire Labs
media@prepaire.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn