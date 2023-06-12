Former NFL Player Soars to Best-Seller Status with Raw and Inspiring Memoir "The Ragged Truths of a Righteous Man"
Author Jalen Wilkerson's Unforgettable Journey of Triumph and Redemption in his new book release
Through 'The Ragged Truths of a Righteous Man,' I want you to discover the transformative power of embracing your journey and unlocking your true potential.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Former NFL Player, Coach, Motivational Speaker, and National Best-selling Author Jalen Wilkerson announces the release of his highly anticipated memoir, "The Ragged Truths of a Righteous Man." This captivating book takes readers on a life-changing journey of personal growth and self-discovery, offering invaluable insights into overcoming adversity and embracing one's true purpose.
— Jalen Wilkerson
In "The Ragged Truths of a Righteous Man," Jalen Wilkerson fearlessly shares his remarkable story, recounting his path from a troubled youth to a man who found his calling and transformed his life. Through raw and honest storytelling, Jalen invites readers to join him on a transformative expedition, revealing the lessons he learned along the way.
Drawing from his experiences as a former NFL Player, Coach, and Motivational Speaker, Jalen delves into the depths of depression, addiction, and self-doubt. He candidly discusses the challenges he faced, including the loss of material possessions and shattered dreams, to emphasize the importance of faith, self-acceptance, and resilience.
"The Ragged Truths of a Righteous Man" is a powerful testament to the indomitable human spirit and serves as a guiding light for anyone grappling with their own trials and tribulations. Jalen's captivating narrative and profound insights provide readers with the tools and inspiration they need to rise above their circumstances and embrace a life of purpose and meaning.
Jalen Wilkerson's transformative journey serves as a beacon of hope, empowering readers to confront their own imperfections and recognize the tremendous potential within them. Through his book, Jalen invites readers to embark on a quest of self-discovery, urging them to shed societal expectations and embrace their authentic selves.
"The Ragged Truths of a Righteous Man" is not just a memoir; it's a powerful guidebook for individuals seeking personal growth and a deeper connection with their faith. My prayer is that my journey will inspire readers to embrace their scars, overcome adversity, and step into their true purpose.”
Don't miss this must-read book that will leave you forever changed. Order your copy of "The Ragged Truths of a Righteous Man" today by visiting www.authorjalenwilkerson.com or contacting authorjalenwilkerson@gmail.com
For media inquiries, please contact Build Your Own Book Publishing Co. directly at info@buildyourownbooks.com or call 786-453-8946.
About Jalen Wilkerson:
Jalen Wilkerson is a former NFL Player, Coach, Motivational Speaker, and National Best-selling Author. He has dedicated his life to empowering others and sharing his personal journey of overcoming adversity with audiences worldwide. Through his captivating storytelling and inspirational speaking, Jalen encourages individuals to embrace their true selves and pursue their dreams fearlessly.
Lattifa Bryant
BUILD YOUR OWN BOOKS
info@buildyourownbooks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other