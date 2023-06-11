Empowering Women Through High-Quality Hair Extensions: KmXtend Hair Extensions Leads the Way
KmXtend Hair Extensions, a trailblazing brand in the hair extensions industry, is revolutionizing the way women express their beauty and personal style.NASHVILLE , TENNESSEE, USA, June 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KmXtend Hair Extensions, a trailblazing brand in the hair extensions industry, is revolutionizing the way women express their beauty and personal style. Founded by Michelle Morton, a lifelong cosmetologist with an unwavering passion for the beauty industry, KmXtend Hair Extensions is making waves with its commitment to empowering women through premium-quality hair extensions.
KmXtend Hair Extensions serves a diverse clientele, including salons, top stylists, and beauty-conscious consumers. The brand offers a wide range of extensions, including clip-ins, tape extensions and invisible tape extensions, weft extensions, halos, and wigs, catering to individual needs and preferences.
What sets KmXtend Hair Extensions apart is its dedication to exceptional quality and craftsmanship. The extensions are made from 100% ethically sourced human remy hair, ensuring the full cuticle is intact without the use of an acid bath during the manufacturing process. This commitment to quality results in hair that maintains its smoothness and shine, even after several washes, as it is never coated in silicone. Furthermore, all hair used by KmXtend Hair Extensions is ethically sourced and single donor, reflecting the brand's sustainable and ethical practices.
"We believe that beauty is an expression of individuality and creativity. Our goal is to empower women to feel confident and beautiful through our premium-quality hair extensions," says Michelle Morton, the founder of KmXtend Hair Extensions. "We are passionate about providing exceptional products and outstanding customer service, setting a new industry standard for hair extensions."
KmXtend Hair Extensions has partnered with MatterofTrust.org and The Sum Hum to donate old and used hair extensions to create felted mats that soak up oil, further demonstrating its commitment to sustainable practices. KmXtend Hair Extensions has already gained recognition working with renowned stylists such as Johnny Lavoy and Chris Bear and notable figures and country artists wearing their extensions including Miranda Lambert, Paris Hilton, Elle King and upcoming country stars like Harper Grace.
Testimonial: "A binge-worthy hair extension brand, KmXtend offers professional-grade hair extensions at an affordable price that will keep you coming back for more!"
About KmXtend Hair Extensions:
