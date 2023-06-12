Guardian Digital Responds to Relentless Surge in Phishing Attacks, Enhances Microsoft 365 Protection
Advanced Threat Protection and Uncompromising Support enhances Guardian Digital’s business email protection against the relentless surge of phishing attacks
Companies are demanding more advanced protection against the Microsoft 365 attacks that are still getting through. Guardian Digital's cloud email security solution addresses those concerns.”NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardian Digital today announced additional protective measures to its solution to the growing phishing problem businesses face via its comprehensive email protection system, EnGarde Cloud Email Security, as small businesses face an increase in BEC and ransomware attacks this quarter over any previous quarter.
— Dave Wreski, Guardian Digital CEO
Today’s phishing scams are more targeted and evasive than ever, and cybercriminals are utilizing increasingly sophisticated techniques to launch large-scale phishing campaigns. Guardian Digital’s own data from millions of emails received confirms new research that indicates a significant surge in BEC and phishing attacks. Fundera reported a 424% increase in new small business cyber breaches last year, over 90% of which can be attributed to phishing.
Guardian Digital’s protective measures are more effective at preventing attacks earlier than competing solutions, due to the inherently secure design, collaborative, transparent open source development model, and “extra mile” support that extends the IT resources of small businesses to deliver a more rapid return on investment.
Phishing: A Growing Threat to All Businesses
Phishing has never been a greater threat to businesses, as attacks remain a favorite tool among cybercriminals due to their effectiveness in tricking individuals into divulging sensitive information or performing malicious actions. Threat actors are continuously refining their tactics, making it crucial for organizations to adapt their defenses accordingly. The impact of successful phishing attacks can be severe, including:
* Data Breaches: Phishing attacks often aim to gain unauthorized access to sensitive data, such as login credentials, financial information, or personal identifiable information (PII).
* Financial Losses: Phishing attacks can result in significant financial losses, impacting an organization's bottom line and potentially affecting its ability to operate effectively.
* Reputational Damage: Falling victim to a phishing attack can severely damage an organization's reputation, as customers, partners, and stakeholders may lose trust in the organization's ability to protect their sensitive information.
* Operational Disruption: Phishing attacks can disrupt normal business operations by causing downtime, hampering productivity, and requiring significant resources to mitigate and recover from the attack.
Guardian Digital's Approach to Phishing Protection
Guardian Digital offers a comprehensive email security solution, EnGarde Cloud Email Security, that incorporates advanced technologies and customizable policies to detect and prevent phishing attempts. Key benefits of securing business email with EnGarde include:
* Rapid Return on Investment (ROI): By preventing security breaches, minimizing downtime, increasing productivity, and safeguarding your operations, businesses can expect to see a positive impact on their bottom line.
* Better threat protection through an inherently secure design: By applying the collaborative, transparent development model to email security, businesses receive enhanced threat protection, increased trust in the information they receive, real-time updates, and more secure, resilient technology.
* Extended IT resources: The ongoing system monitoring, maintenance and support that Guardian Digital provides reduces the strain on businesses’ overworked IT departments, enabling them to more productively focus on tasks unrelated to email security. These fully-managed services provide the around-the-clock email vigilance required for the early detection and elimination of threats.
* Better Planning & Policy Enforcement: Complete visibility into your email security and the threats targeting your organization via the EnGarde Cloud Email * Security Dashboard reduces risk exposure and enables improved cybersecurity business planning and better enforcement of company policies.
* Enhanced Microsoft 365 Email Security: EnGarde’s supplementary defenses bolster inadequate built-in cloud email protection to fortify Microsoft 365 email against credential phishing and account takeovers.
Best Western Hotels & Resorts Senior Engineer Sheldon Huey attests, “Even after nearly two decades Guardian Digital continues to impress me with their industry expertise, attentiveness and genuine caring for the safety of our business. Recently, the company’s Founder and CEO, Dave Wreski, helped me troubleshoot a difficult configuration issue with our email, and even took the time to explain to me what was causing the problem. As a company that relies greatly on our brand image and client trust, I am forever grateful that Guardian Digital has our back.”
Modern email threats are complex, but securing business email doesn't have to be difficult or time- and resource-intensive. Guardian Digital CEO Dave Wreski states "As threats like phishing continue to evolve and advance, the need for strong and reliable email security has never been greater. We've designed EnGarde Cloud Email Security to provide the most comprehensive and efficient email security solution available today."
About Guardian Digital
Guardian Digital, Inc. builds enterprise email solutions with an intense focus on security and unrivaled customer support, designed to ease information technology overhead for its customers. Since its inception in 1999, Guardian Digital has pioneered the open-source architecture security-as-a-service email protection model to block today and tomorrow’s sophisticated threats to email integrity. Guardian Digital continues to innovate the email security marketplace using technology unavailable from any other vendor. Its EnGarde Cloud Email Security leverages the benefits of open-source development, contemporary cloud technologies, and decades of combined experience protecting enterprises. Guardian Digital is dedicated to its customers and their safety is the very foundation of what the company offers and builds on in regard to business email protection.
