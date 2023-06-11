Submit Release
Statement from Governor Shapiro on I-95 Fire and Collapse in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA — Governor Josh Shapiro released the following statement after this morning’s I-95 fire and collapse in Philadelphia:

“I was briefed by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, and Pennsylvania State Police on the I-95 fire and collapse in Philadelphia. State Police and PEMA are on the scene assisting local first responders and Secretary Carroll and his team are en route to assess the situation and address traffic needs.

“Lieutenant Governor Davis and I are closely coordinating with partners in Philadelphia, New Jersey, and the federal government and we will share more information as we have it.

“For now, please avoid the area and follow the direction of the first responders on the scene.”

Contact: ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

