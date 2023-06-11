Dr. Dalal Akoury Launches Cancer Beyond the Cure: Breakthrough Guide to Prevention, & Innovation in Cancer Care
Dr. Dalal Akoury stands tall, empowering individuals with life-changing health insights. Discover a world of wellness through her expertise and guidance." #HealthEmpowerment #WellnessJourney #ExpertAdvice
"Unveiling 'Cancer Beyond the Cure' book: Explore empowering insights for a healthier future and unlock the keys to conquering cancer." #CancerBeyondTheCure #HealthInsights #BookRelease #Empowerment
"Unraveling the Link: Environmental Effects on Genes and Cancer Development. Explore the intricate relationship between our environment and the development of cancer." #GenesAndCancer #EnvironmentalEffects #CancerDevelopment #HealthResearch
Unleash your radiant vitality with AWAREmed's empowering logo, symbolizing a journey of holistic wellness and personalized care
Cancer Beyond the Cure: A Breakthrough Guide by Dr. Dalal Akoury. Discover insights in cancer prevention, regression, innovative therapies. #CancerPrevention
Dr. Dalal Akoury, a renowned expert in integrative cancer care and the Founder of AWAREmed, is excited to announce the release of her highly anticipated book, titled "Cancer Beyond the Cure: A Comprehensive Guide to Prevention, Regression, and Innovative Therapies."Dr. Dalal Akoury, founder and president of AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center, has released her new book "Cancer Beyond the Cure: A Breakthrough Guide to Prevention, Regression, and Innovations in Cancer Care." This comprehensive guide focuses on informing readers on integrative cancer care that goes beyond just traditional treatments. It includes lifestyle modifications such as diet and nutrition, mind-body techniques, herbs and integrative therapies that can help prevent and reduce cancer recurrence. With this book, Dr. Akoury aims to empower readers with knowledge about available treatment options so they have more control over their health. The book provides information not only for patients coping with disease but also healthcare professionals seeking more insight into integrative cancer care. From scientific facts to misconceptions regarding integrative medicine for cancer care, Dr. Akoury has created an insightful resource for all those who use it.
With decades of experience in integrative medicine, Dr. Dalal Akoury is dedicated to empowering individuals and healthcare professionals with knowledge and strategies to combat cancer effectively. Her groundbreaking book goes beyond the traditional approach to cancer treatment by addressing the importance of prevention and regression.
"Cancer Beyond the Cure" delves into the impact of lifestyle factors on cancer development and progression. Dr. Akoury sheds light on the pivotal role of diet, exercise, and stress management in reducing the risk of cancer and supporting the body's natural defenses. By emphasizing the significance of personalized approaches, she highlights how individuals can take proactive steps to prevent the onset or recurrence of cancer.
Furthermore, the book explores the potential of advanced diagnostic testing methods such as RGCC (Rare Genomic Circulating Cancer) and Nagalase in improving cancer evaluation and chemosensitivity. Dr. Akoury emphasizes the importance of precise and targeted treatment strategies that can be tailored to each patient's unique circumstances.
In addition to these diagnostic advancements, "Cancer Beyond the Cure" also examines the off-label use of drugs in cancer therapy. Dr. Akoury presents compelling evidence and case studies to illustrate the potential benefits and ethical considerations of using existing medications for off-label purposes. This exploration opens up new possibilities for cancer treatment and encourages medical professionals to think beyond conventional boundaries.
Dr. Dalal Akoury's expertise and contributions in the field of integrative cancer care have earned her international recognition. Her dedication to patient care, coupled with her passion for innovation, has made her a respected authority in the medical community.
"Cancer Beyond the Cure" is a must-read for cancer patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and anyone seeking comprehensive knowledge about the multifaceted aspects of cancer prevention, regression, and innovative therapies.
For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:
Dalal Akoury, MD
AWAREmed
843-957-1196
drdalalakoury@awaremed.com
About Dr. Dalal Akoury:
Dr. Dalal Akoury is a leading expert in integrative cancer care and the Founder of AWAREmed, a renowned wellness institute. With over two decades of experience, she has dedicated her career to providing personalized care and holistic treatments for patients facing cancer and other chronic diseases. Dr. Akoury is known for her commitment to combining conventional and complementary approaches to achieve optimal health outcomes.
About AWAREmed:
AWAREmed is a prominent wellness institute founded by Dr. Dalal Akoury. The institute focuses on integrative medicine and offers comprehensive programs that address various health concerns, including cancer. AWAREmed provides a unique blend of traditional and alternative therapies to support patients in their journey towards improved well-being.
Dalal Akoury
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center
+1 843-957-1196
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Stress-Busting Foods to Keep Cancer Away with Dr. Dalal Akoury - Cancer Beyond the Cure