Timely Contract® Announces Website Redesign
Timely Contract's new website simplifies access to real estate legal solutions with an intuitive design by QUIK Websites. #RealEstateTech
Timely Contract redesign was to streamline the User experience to fit the User’s legal needs. Buyers and sellers of residential real estate can now find the process of choosing a legal solution easy.”COEUR D'ALENE, ID, USA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Timely Contract®, the game-changing real estate legal solutions platform, announces a website redesign making it even easier for residential buyers and sellers to get real estate contracts reviewed and drafted and more.
— Matthew Upton
Timely Contract’s limited-scope legal solutions have always been fast, but the recent website redesign makes the process of choosing the correct legal solution easy.
Timely Contract partnered with Matthew Upton of QUIK Websites + Hosting to create an intuitive online experience for residential buyers and sellers needing legal help. Matthew used his thirty-plus years of technical experience building over 1000 websites to make the process of ordering legal solutions a snap.
Matthew Upton comments, “My job with the Timely Contract redesign was to streamline the User experience of deciding which Timely Contract solution fits the User’s legal needs. This was no small ask! My hope is that buyers and sellers of residential real estate now find the process of choosing the correct Timely Contract solution easy.”
Bread-and-butter legal issues addressed by Timely Contract range from contract review to contract drafting to powerful due diligence tools that signal the legal risk of a property, a risk the law assumes buyers and sellers understand.
It’s estimated that one out of ten real estate transactions would benefit from the involvement of a real estate attorney. Better to spend pennies on legal solutions during the transaction than dollars after the fact on courtroom solutions with no guarantee of success.
About Timely Contract:
Timely Contract is a DBA of Real Property Solutions, LLC, an Idaho company. For more information, visit https://timelycontract.com
About QUIK Websites + Hosting:
QUIK Websites + Hosting was founded by Matthew Upton. For more information, visit https://goquik.com/
