Tolentino pushes 'adopt a livestock' program in Mayon-affected areas

MANILA - Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino is pushing for an 'adopt a livestock' program in various localities in the province of Albay amid the increasing restiveness of Mayon Volcano.

Tolentino made the remarks during his weekly radio program on DZRH.

"Yung experience po naman namin noon sa Taal eruption--yung mga kabayo, mga baka, ang ginawa po, in-adopt po ng iba't ibang lugar (na safe pero malapit) kung saan sila pwedeng alagaan. Sila muna ang nag-alaga--siguro, nag-usap na lang sila ng may-ari (ng hayop) pagkatapos ng eruption kung may ire-reimburse kapag may kaunting nagastos," said Tolentino.

The senator, under the Duterte Administration, was the over-all onsite point person during the aftermath of the 2018 Mayon and 2020 Taal eruptions.

Albay Governor Grex Lagman welcomed Tolentino's recommendation for the "adopt a livestock" program as the provincial government will soon begin its evacuation for some 10,000 heads of livestock from the 6-kilometer permanent danger zone (PDZ) of Mayon Volcano and will be placed in a separate evacuation center.

"Itong 'adopt a livestock' program ay bago po ito sa akin. Magandang ideya po ito, Senator," said Lagman, adding that the program is a good solution to avoid overcrowding the evacuation center.

Close to 10,600 residents of Albay residing inside the PDZ have already been evacuated, including around 5,000 people from Tolentino's birth place in the Municipality of Guinobatan.

But the governor maintained that beyond the 6-kilometer PDZ is safe for all, including tourists.

Tolentino lauded the swift response of the Albay's provincial government following its declaration of a state of calamity to ensure the safety not only of its residents but also the existing livestock in the province.