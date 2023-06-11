Unleash Serene Transformation: AWAREmed's Infusion Center in TN. Cutting-Edge Therapies. #HealthcareLuxury here now

Dr. Dalal Akoury standing against a breathtaking backdrop of ocean and mountains, symbolizing hope and healing in the face of dis-ease

Embracing the Healing Power of Nature: Dr. Dalal Akoury, a Beacon of Hope, Finds Solace in the Ocean and Mountains, Inspiring Wellness Amidst Life's Challenges

mage showcasing the revitalizing effects of IV therapy, empowering individuals to unleash their vitality and tap into their inner power.

Unleash Your Vitality and Power: Tap into Your Full Potential with IV Therapy

Experience the Unparalleled Ambiance of Our New AwareMed Infusion and IV Lounge: A Perfect Blend of Serenity, Comfort, Luxury, with Soothing Lights, Melodic Music, and a Healing Atmosphere

Step into a world of unparalleled luxury and healing at our new AwareMed Infusion and IV Lounge. Experience the perfect blend of serenity, comfort, and ambiance, complemented by soothing lights, melodic music, and a rejuvenating atmosphere.

The AWAREmed logo: a vibrant representation of holistic wellness, symbolizing personalized care, and the pursuit of radiant vitality

Unleash your radiant vitality with AWAREmed's empowering logo, symbolizing a journey of holistic wellness and personalized care

Image featuring joyful patients, Dr. Dalal Akoury, and the dedicated staff at AwareMed, embodying happiness and unity in the pursuit of wellness

Radiating Happiness at AwareMed with Dr. Dalal Akoury: Where Patients, Doctor, and Staff Unite in Joyful Wellness

Discover Holistic Wellness @ Awaremed's Infusion Center. Explore Cutting-Edge Therapies & Serenity in a Transformative Space. #HealthcareLuxury #WellnessJourney

Your health is your greatest asset. Trust Dr. Dalal Akoury's expertise to empower your wellness journey.”
— Dr. Dalal Akoury
JOHNSON CITY, TN, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Awaremed Unveils a Paradigm Shift in Wellness: The Exquisite Infusion Center and IV Bar Lounge in Upper East Tennessee and Southeast Southwest Virginia

Awaremed, the visionary healthcare provider known for its commitment to advanced treatments and personalized care, is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated opening of its state-of-the-art Infusion Center and IV Bar Lounge. Nestled in the heart of Johnson City at 1604 Lamons Ln., this groundbreaking establishment spearheaded by Dr. Dalal Akoury sets a new standard in healthcare luxury, offering a transformative haven for well-being and restoration. With a captivating blend of cutting-edge infusion therapies, a serene environment, and expert medical professionals, the Awaremed Infusion Center and IV Bar Lounge redefines the boundaries of holistic wellness.

Step into a sanctuary where innovation meets indulgence, where medical excellence intertwines with the art of relaxation. The Awaremed Infusion Center and IV Bar Lounge welcomes customers into an environment meticulously crafted to foster tranquility, rejuvenation, and healing. From the moment they enter, they are enveloped in a serene ambiance, where soft hues and gentle lighting create a soothing atmosphere, promoting a sense of calm and restoration.

They immerse our themselves in a tapestry of luxurious amenities meticulously designed to enhance their well-being. Indulge in the gentle embrace of light therapy, which bathes the space in a warm glow, enveloping them in a cocoon of serenity. Harmonious melodies, carefully selected for their therapeutic properties, create an atmosphere of tranquility, while the delicate aroma therapy wafts through the air, engaging our their senses and elevating their experience to new heights of relaxation.

At the Awaremed Infusion Center and IV Bar Lounge, our team of dedicated professionals caters to our customers every need, ensuring that our their journey to wellness is nothing short of extraordinary. With a meticulous attention to detail and a commitment to personalized care, our skilled medical professionals provide a safe and nurturing environment where our customers well-being is the utmost priority.

While luxuriating in this serene sanctuary, our customers have access to an extensive menu of infusion therapies, each tailored to specific medical specialties. The Awaremed Infusion Center and IV Bar Lounge offers a comprehensive range of treatments, including Rheumatology, Allergy Immunology, Gastroenterology, Autoimmune Diseases, Nephrology, Neurology, Dermatology, Gynecology, Hematology, Endocrinology, and Ophthalmology. Our infusion therapies, administered by highly trained professionals, combine cutting-edge medical technology with the art of compassionate care, ensuring optimal results and the highest standard of treatment.

The comprehensive list of infusion therapies offered at the Awaremed IV Bar and Lounge includes Rheumatology (Remicade, Berlysta, Boniva, Cimzia, Inflectra, Rituxan, IV Steroids, Krystexxa, Orencia, Prolia, Reclast, Simponi Aria, Evenity), Allergy Immunology (Cinqair, Fasenra, Nucala, Xolair, IVIG, Gammunex, Gammagan, Octagan), Gastroenterology (Entyvio, Remicade, IV Steroids, Monoferric), Autoimmune Diseases (IVIG, Gammagard, Gammunex, Octagam, Nulojix, IV Steroids), Nephrology (Fabrazyme, Monoferric), Neurology (Aducanumab, Ocrevus, Tysabri, Soliris, Radicava, IVIG, Gammunex, Gammagan, Octagan, Lumizyme, IV Steroids), Dermatology (Remicade, Stelara, Simponi Aria), Gynecology (Zulressso, Monoferric), Hematology (Feraheme, Ferrlecit, Injectafer, Rituxan, Venofer, Monoferric), Endocrinology (Tepezza), and Ophthalmology (Tepezza).

The Awaremed Infusion Center and IV Bar Lounge invites not only those seeking top-notch medical treatments but also captures the attention of prominent media outlets. CNN, Fox News, and other esteemed platforms are invited to witness the transformative power of Awaremed's exceptional approach to holistic wellness. This visionary establishment redefines what it means to embrace well-being, infusing it with sophistication, indulgence, and a commitment to elevating the standard of care.

Dr. Akoury and the entire Awaremed team are committed to providing patients with the highest standard of care in a warm and welcoming environment. The Awaremed IV Bar and Lounge is poised to become the premier destination for individuals seeking innovative treatments to enhance their health and overall well-being. The combination of state-of-the-art facilities, expert medical professionals, and a patient-centric approach positions Awaremed as a leader in the field of IV nutrition therapy.

"We believe that exceptional care goes beyond medical treatments. It encompasses creating an environment where patients feel valued, heard, and empowered in their journey towards optimal health," affirms Dr. Akoury. "Our IV Bar and Lounge embodies this philosophy, providing a sanctuary where patients can rejuvenate their bodies and minds."

Awaremed invites individuals, healthcare professionals, and the media to explore the transformative possibilities offered by their IV Bar and Lounge. To learn more about the wide range of infusion therapies available or to schedule an appointment, please visithttps://www.awaremed.com/treatments/iv-therapy-and-iv-hydration-johnson-city.html a new paradigm of wellness at the Awaremed Infusion Center and IV Bar Lounge. To explore the captivating possibilities that await our customers or to schedule an appointment, visit https://www.awaremed.com. For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact Dalal Akoury, MD at drdalalakoury@awaremed.com or 843-957-1196.

About Awaremed:
Awaremed is a pioneering healthcare provider dedicated to delivering advanced medical treatments and personalized care under the guidance of Dr. Dalal Akoury. With an unwavering commitment to transforming lives and promoting optimal health outcomes, Awaremed combines cutting-edge therapies, luxurious amenities, and compassionate professionals to create a new paradigm of well-being. The Awaremed Infusion Center and IV Bar Lounge exemplify their dedication to excellence in healthcare.

Dalal Akoury
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center
+1 843-957-1196
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

Unlocking Anxiety Solutions: Suzanne Somers and Dr. Dalal Akoury Explore the Power of IV Therapy Infusion as Non-Drug Alternatives

You just read:

Unleash Serene Transformation: AWAREmed's Infusion Center in TN. Cutting-Edge Therapies. #HealthcareLuxury here now

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Dalal Akoury
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center
+1 843-957-1196
Company/Organization
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center. 1604 Lamons Lane, Suite 202, Johnson City,TN 37604
Johnson City, Tennessee, 37604
United States
+1 843-957-1196
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Dr. Dalal Akoury, MD, is a highly respected and accomplished physician specializing in integrative medicine, functional medicine, and holistic healthcare. With extensive experience in the field, she has become a prominent figure in empowering individuals to achieve optimal health and wellness. Dr. Akoury is the founder and Medical Director of AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center, a comprehensive medical practice located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. AWAREmed focuses on addressing the root causes of health issues rather than merely treating symptoms. Dr. Akoury believes in a personalized approach to medicine, recognizing that each patient is unique and requires individualized care. Through her expertise in integrative medicine, Dr. Akoury combines the best of conventional medicine with complementary and alternative therapies. She takes into account the physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of health, promoting a holistic approach to well-being. By integrating cutting-edge medical technologies with evidence-based practices, she provides patients with comprehensive treatment options to restore balance and optimize their health. Dr. Akoury is renowned for her dedication to preventive medicine and lifestyle interventions. She emphasizes the importance of nutrition, exercise, stress management, and detoxification in achieving and maintaining good health. Her approach empowers patients to take an active role in their own well-being, promoting long-term positive changes and sustainable lifestyle habits. In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Dalal Akoury is a sought-after speaker, educator, and author. She frequently presents at medical conferences and seminars, sharing her knowledge and insights on integrative medicine and holistic healthcare. Her contributions to the field have earned her recognition and numerous awards. Dr. Akoury's passion for helping others extends beyond her practice. She is actively involved in charitable initiatives and community outreach programs, aiming to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities in need. Through her unwavering commitment to improving healthcare and her compassionate approach to patient care, Dr. Dalal Akoury has become a trusted authority in integrative medicine. Her work at AWAREmed continues to transform the lives of countless individuals, inspiring them to embrace a healthier, more balanced lifestyle. About AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center: AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is a renowned medical practice founded by Dr. Dalal Akoury, MD. Located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, AWAREmed offers a comprehensive range of integrative and holistic healthcare services. At AWAREmed, the focus is on addressing the underlying causes of health issues rather than merely treating symptoms. The center provides individualized care, recognizing that each patient is unique and requires personalized treatment plans. By combining conventional medicine with complementary and alternative therapies, AWAREmed offers innovative approaches to health and wellness. The center's services encompass various aspects of preventive and functional medicine. Patients have access to comprehensive medical evaluations, advanced laboratory testing, nutritional counseling, detoxification programs, weight management solutions, stress management techniques, and more. AWAREmed's integrative approach aims to optimize health, enhance vitality, and promote overall well-being. Under the guidance of Dr. Dalal Akoury, AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is dedicated to empowering individuals to take control of their health. By addressing the root causes of illness and promoting lifestyle changes, AWAREmed helps patients achieve sustainable, long-term health improvements. The center's commitment to personalized care, combined with a holistic approach, sets it apart as a leader in the field of integrative medicine.

More From This Author
Unleash Serene Transformation: AWAREmed's Infusion Center in TN. Cutting-Edge Therapies. #HealthcareLuxury here now
Awaremed & Dr. Dalal Akoury Open State-of-the-Art Cancer Care Facility, Transforming Treatment in Tennessee & Virginia
AwareMed & Dr. Dalal Akoury Unveil Premier IV Bar & Lounge, Elevating Wellness Experience in East Tennessee & Virginia
View All Stories From This Author