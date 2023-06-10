Jia He Father’s Day Month Long Feast

Jia He Restaurant, Jia He Grand, Jia He Chinese Restaurant

Look forward to month long celebrations for Father’s Day at Jia He Chinese Restaurant. Appreciate Dad on Father’s Day with a Delectable Feast.

Available from 1 June to 30 June 2023.

Jia He Father’s Day Set Menu is available

@ $588++ for 6 Persons

and

@ $888++ for 10 Persons

Look forward to exciting dishes in the $888++ Jia He Dine-in Menu such as Soon Hock Fish in Two Styles, consisting of Steamed Soon Hock Fish with Egg White and Fish Role / Crisp-fried Fish Bone with Salt and Pepper to Stewed Noodles with 3-Head Abalone with Choy Sum.

In the Father’s Day $588++ Jia He Dine-in Menu, get to relish in Baked Fillet of Sea Perch with Orange-Yuzu Compote and Fried Rice with Crystal Prawn and Black Truffle.

On top of the Father’s Day Dine-in feasting, enjoy a Complimentary

Glutinous Rice Pu’Er Tea or a Private Selection bottle of House Wine (while stocks last) and Jia He $50 Return Dining Voucher per table.

Reservations is required. Please visit https://www.jiahe.com.sg/ for more details.

Jia He Chinese Restaurant @ Connexion 嘉和餐馆

For Reservations, please contact (65) 6694 8988 / (65) 6694 9466

Email : enquiries@jiahe.com.sg

Address:

Jia He Chinese Restaurant

1 Farrer Park Station Road, #01-14/15/16 Connexion, Singapore 217562

Access via Farrer Park Medical Centre / One Farrer Hotel, Drop off/Drive-thru Via Race Course Road, Public Transport – Access via Farrer Park Mrt Station (Exit C)

Jia He Grand @ One Farrer Hotel 嘉和Grand

For Reservations, please contact (65) 6538 9688 / (65) 6538 2788

Email : jiahegrand@jiahe.com.sg

Address:

Jia He Grand Chinese Restaurant

One Farrer Hotel, Level 1

1 Farrer Park Station Rd, Singapore 217562

Access via Farrer Park Medical Centre / One Farrer Hotel, Drop off/Drive-thru Via Race Course Road, Public Transport – Access via Farrer Park Mrt Station (Exit A)

For enquiries, please WhatsApp at (65) 9067 0828 / (65) 8870 8988.

If one would prefer to have the meal at their Dad’s place, it is possible to treat Dad to an appetizing feast with Jia He’s Takeaway Special Set Menus through https://shop.jiahe.com.sg

FATHER’S DAY TAKEAWAY SPECIAL SET MENU A

@ $308+ for 6 persons / $508+ for 10 persons

FATHER’S DAY TAKEAWAY SPECIAL SET MENU B

@ $390+ FOR 6 PERSONS / $638+ FOR 10 PERSONS

Prior order is required. Please visit shop.jiahe.com.sg to place your order.

https://www.jiahe.com.sg/

Address:

Terms and Conditions apply.

For Media Enquiries, please contact:

Primary Contact: Sharon Vu

PR and Marcoms Consultant, Director

Vu Marcoms, engagevu

https://vumarcoms.com

https://engagevusg.com

Mobile (65) 8138 6913

Email sharonvu@engagevusg.com

Jia He Grand Chinese Restaurant