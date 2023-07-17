New Book Offers Unique Alternative for the Traditional Church Model
HOUSE CHURCH NOW by Rex Whitman
My hope is that we may return to our distant past to recover the simplicity of what we have left behind and rediscover the importance of the home, the new wineskin of the early church.”UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “The modern church is messy…Some people have now left because they were hurt, bored, or just found better things to do. But the larger question is: What are we going to do about it?”
— Rex Whitman
While affirming the great accomplishments of the church, Pastor Rex Whitman believes we have instituted an overly complex modern structure, which has led to much inefficiency and ineffectiveness.
Throughout the centuries, people have met in homes for a simple meal and conversation. In fact, during the first three centuries of our history, this described the earliest form of the church. In the newly released book HOUSE CHURCH NOW (Morris Publishing), Whitman asks readers to reconsider the pure simplicity of this form that God used to bring healing and hope to a very divided world. In a world where real community and honest dialogue seem like ancient relics, Whitman writes that perhaps it is time to remember and rediscover the vitality that was so evident in those early years.
Whitman offers an accessible characterization of house church Christianity through the centuries from which he draws stacks of practical proposals for how to conceive of and craft house churches today. The book is a must for pastors of established churches looking to reconnect with the most ancient of ways to build new thriving pockets of Christianity as a compliment to the local church.
The book “paints a compelling picture of what a house church might look like now,” says Matt Whitman, host of The Ten-Minute Bible Hour Podcast. “It is chock full of original research.”
Of course, such a concept raises many questions, perhaps foremost among them being the role of pastors in this model. Whitman tackles them all head on.
Because the early church did not require a temple, complex ritual or sacrificial system, the primary expression of faith was found at the center of life: the home. “My hope in writing this book,” says the author, “is that we may return to our distant past to recover the simplicity of what we have left behind and rediscover the importance of the home, the new wineskin of the early church.”
The book is already receiving praise.
“This book makes a great case for this proposition. It is helpful in establishing a need for change, it lays a theological basis for this way of doing church, and the author provides many practical insights to hosting/leading a house church. Definitely recommended.” – Amazon reviewer.
“Well written – Rex makes good biblical and well-reasoned points. If you have an interest in house churches – pick this up.” – Amazon reviewer.
HOUSE CHURCH NOW is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
REX WHITMAN is a pastor of 45 years. He grew up in a “pretty normal” family in the wide-open spaces of Wyoming, went to college in Nebraska, followed by seminary in Kansas City, and then took the usual journeys of a pastor from one town to the next until he ended up back in Wyoming. Now, he is retired and living with his wife, daughter and son-in-law, and grandchildren in a multi-generational household in the Denver area where he has the privilege of doing some extra reading, getting regular hugs, and sharing several of his unsolicited pearls of wisdom with the younger generation. Visit www.yourhomechurch.net.
