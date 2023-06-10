IDLC: High-caliber Defenders in 2023

Members of the 439th Security Forces Squadron, Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, and the 914th Security Forces Squadron, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York, discuss tactics using a sector sketch during a static defense exercise, May 19, 2023, at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, Ohio. The exercise was part of the Integrated Defense Leadership Course. IDLC, which is based at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, and uses training grounds at CJAG, was designed to provide Air Force Security Forces members with intensely focused hands-on training to achieve and maintain combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric M. White)