Submit Release
News Search

There were 138 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,833 in the last 365 days.

IDLC: High-caliber Defenders in 2023

Members of the 439th Security Forces Squadron, Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, and the 914th Security Forces Squadron, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York, discuss tactics using a sector sketch during a static defense exercise, May 19, 2023, at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, Ohio. The exercise was part of the Integrated Defense Leadership Course. IDLC, which is based at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, and uses training grounds at CJAG, was designed to provide Air Force Security Forces members with intensely focused hands-on training to achieve and maintain combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric M. White)

You just read:

IDLC: High-caliber Defenders in 2023

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more