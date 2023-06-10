Nomad Adventures Expands its Offering with New Treks and Pilgrimage Yatras
Nomad Adventures, a leading adventure travel company in Uttarakhand, is delighted to announce the addition of exciting new treks and pilgrimage yatrasHALDWANI, UTTARAKHAND, INDIA, June 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Haldwani, 10/06-2023 - Nomad Adventures, a leading adventure travel company founded by Ankur Kirola in 2018, is delighted to announce the addition of exciting new treks and pilgrimage yatras to its extensive range of outdoor expeditions. With a commitment to providing exceptional experiences to adventure enthusiasts, Nomad Adventures continues to innovate and expand its offerings.
The newly introduced treks include the breathtaking Hampta Pass Trek, the mesmerizing Kashmir Great Lakes Trek, and the stunning Bhrigu Lake Trek. These treks have been carefully curated to showcase nature's beauty and challenge participants' adventurous spirits. Each trek offers a unique blend of awe-inspiring landscapes, diverse flora and fauna, and exhilarating trails, providing an unforgettable adventure for all nature lovers.
In addition to the treks, Nomad Adventures is proud to announce the inclusion of the pilgrimage yatra - the Adi Kailash Yatra and the Om Parvat Yatra. These spiritual journeys are designed for individuals seeking a deeper connection with their faith while immersing themselves in the tranquility of the Himalayas. The Adi Kailash Yatra takes participants to the sacred Adi Kailash mountain, also known as Chhota Kailash, while the Om Parvat Yatra leads them to the holy Om Parvat, where devotees revere the naturally occurring 'Om' symbol.
The company's initial offerings, including the famous Kuari Pass Trek, Brahmatal Trek, Ali Bedni Bugyal Trek, and Roopkund Trek, have received rave reviews from adventure enthusiasts worldwide. These treks have allowed participants to witness the majestic snow-capped peaks, explore pristine alpine meadows, and immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage of the Himalayan region.
Ankur Kirola, the founder of Nomad Adventures, expressed his excitement about the company's expanded offerings, stating, "At Nomad Adventures, our aim has always been to provide extraordinary experiences in the lap of nature. We are thrilled to introduce these new treks and pilgrimage yatra, allowing our customers to embark on incredible adventures while immersing themselves in the beauty and spirituality of the Himalayas."
Nomad Adventures' team of experienced guides and support staff ensures the safety and comfort of participants throughout their journey. With a strong focus on sustainable tourism, the company takes great care to minimize its environmental impact and promote responsible travel practices.
For more information about Nomad Adventures and to book an adventure, please visit www.nomadadventures.com or contact their customer support at 8218331684 or info@nomadadventures.co.in.
About Nomad Adventures: Nomad Adventures is a renowned adventure travel company founded by Ankur Kirola in 2018. With a mission to provide exceptional outdoor experiences, Nomad Adventures offers a wide range of treks and expeditions in the Himalayas. The company is dedicated to delivering safe, sustainable, and unforgettable adventures while promoting responsible travel practices.
