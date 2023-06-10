Submit Release
Drummond joins 26-state coalition fighting OMB rule change

OKLAHOMA CITY (June 9, 2023) – Attorney General Gentner Drummond joined a coalition of 26 state attorneys general pushing back against the Office of Management and Budget’s (OMB) proposed rule change to increase state regulation. OMB is suggesting a rewrite of Circular A-4, which tells federal agencies how to do their cost-benefit analysis. 

“We are experiencing yet another attempt of federal overreach by the Biden administration aimed at increasing undue regulation on Oklahoma and other states,” Drummond said. “This ridiculous rule change is an unnecessary infringement on our state.”

In a letter to Richard Revesz, administrator of OMB’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, the attorneys general wrote they are “concerned that the Administration is attempting to manipulate the regulatory process by, among other things, adjusting the discount rate and adjusting the time horizon of regulatory analysis so that the putative benefits of regulation always outweigh the costs.” 

This proposal, the letter notes, is rewriting technical baseline rules to make it easier for the federal government to overstep and regulate states. 

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ letter was joined by Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming. 

Read the letter here.

