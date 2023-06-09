LGBTQ+ Advancement Statement to First Baptist Church of Jamaica Plain

Dear friends, neighbors, partners, and community members,

First–please know that this statement addresses recent events that may be triggering to LGBTQ+ individuals, allies, organizations and faith leaders who have been impacted by homophobia.

Thursday morning, the First Baptist Church in Jamaica Plain was vandalized with hateful, abhorrent, and homophobic graffiti. City officials were notified of the event and immediately mobilized partners to offer support with removal and holding space for those impacted in the community.

The City of Boston condemns any acts of hate against our queer community. Thursday afternoon Mayor Wu released a statement: “Disgusting acts of vandalism will not deter us from celebrating our LGBTQ+ residents. We stand with Boston’s LGBTQ+ community & remain committed to ensuring that community members are safe & supported. We will not be intimidated in our work to make Boston a city for everyone.”

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Civil Rights Unit at 617-343-4527, or information can be shared anonymously by calling the Boston Police CrimeStoppers Unit at (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word 'TIP' to CRIME (27463). Similarly, as we continue Pride celebrations this weekend, we remind you that if you see something suspicious on public transportation, please report it to the MBTA, either anonymously through a text to 617-600-0683, or by speaking directly with Transit Ambassadors or any MBTA staff.

Ways to support and stand in solidarity with First Baptist Church in Jamaica Plain:

This Sunday, June 11 at 1pm: Attend and support their community Pride Celebration Speak Out event outside on the lawn - bring your glitter!

Learn more ways to support and engage with First Baptist Church on Facebook @FirstBaptistJP or at firstbaptistjp.org

As we know, hate against the LGBTQ+ community is rampant throughout the country. Acts of hate have been increasingly felt in Boston as well. The City continues to hold monthly LGBTQ+ Public Safety Meetings to address community concerns and increase safety and awareness. The next LGBTQ+ Public Safety Meeting will be held virtually on June 29 at 11:00 am. If you are interested in attending, please reach out to Deputy Superintendent Richard Dahil, BPD LGBTQ+ Liaison, at richard.dahill@pd.boston.gov or at 617-343-5043.

We will not be intimidated in our work to make Boston a city for everyone. We want our community to know that we do not tolerate these acts of hate, and strive to combat the hate with work that uplifts and protects LGBTQ+ Bostonians and their allies. Our doors are open at the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement to discuss how we can better support our LGBTQ+ residents.

As we continue Pride Month in Boston, we want to reassure community members that we are well aware of the risks of acts of hate and of the validly heightened fears during this time. We are actively working with City and community partners to ensure that everyone can safely enjoy the vast schedule of Pride events and that we can all show up as our authentic selves without fear of hate incidents.

Please reach our office with any questions, comments, or concerns at: lgbtq@boston.gov.

In solidarity,

The Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement