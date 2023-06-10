Nahvalur Partners with the It Gets Better Project to Celebrate Pride Month and Support LGBTQ+ Community
Be Bold. Be Proud.
We believe in fostering a world where everyone is treated with respect, dignity, and equality." Nahvalur, a visionary brand at the forefront of material and design innovation, is proud to unveil its latest creation, the Voyage Pride 2023 Limited Edition fountain pen, in collaboration with the It Gets Better Project. Celebrated as a symbol of self-expression and creativity, Nahvalur's fountain pens have captivated enthusiasts worldwide. The Voyage Pride 2023 Limited Edition embodies the spirit of pride and individuality, allowing users to express themselves authentically while experiencing the joy of writing.
"At Nahvalur, our mission is to transform the writing experience and connect with the diverse needs of our customers," said Belinda Che, Chief Marketing Officer of Nahvalur. "Whether you're an avid writer, an advocate for self-expression, or someone seeking a means to celebrate your individuality, the Voyage Pride 2023 Limited Edition fountain pen is designed to exceed your expectations."
The Voyage Pride 2023 Limited Edition fountain pen features a vibrant and striking design, capturing the essence of pride and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. This limited edition collection, consisting of only 223 pieces to mark the year 2023, represents Nahvalur’s commitment to supporting diversity and inclusivity. It serves as a beautiful symbol of self-expression, allowing individuals to boldly showcase their creativity and embrace their unique identities.
To further demonstrate support for the LGBTQ+ community, Nahvalur will donate a portion of the proceeds from the Voyage Pride 2023 Limited Edition collection to the It Gets Better Project, who has been working tirelessly to empower and uplift LGBTQ+ youth worldwide.
"This collaborative approach allows us to be more responsive to individual wants and needs, empowering our customers to play an active role in shaping our brand.," added Che. "We believe in fostering a world where everyone is treated with respect, dignity, and equality."
To learn more about the Voyage Pride 2023 Limited Edition fountain pen and explore Nahvalur's exquisite range of fountain pens, please visit https://nahvalur.com/blogs/news/introducing-voyage-pride-2023-limited-edition.
About Nahvalur
Nahvalur Fountain Pens is a renowned brand that brings unique writing experiences to individuals through innovative designs and the use of premium materials. With a commitment to self-expression and quality, Nahvalur offers a diverse range of fountain pens that inspire creativity and connection.
