Buck Mason Selects FenixCommerce to Reduce Cart Abandonment and Improve Customer Experience

Buck Mason Partners with FenixCommerce to reduce cart abandonment

Buck Mason, a well-known apparel retailer known for its high-quality, timeless designs, has partnered with FenixCommerce to minimize shopping cart abandonment.

We selected Fenix Commerce, the industry leader in this category, and got our estimated delivery dates up and running in one week. The feedback has been very positive thus far.” — Arsen Dzhanikyan, VP Operations, Buck Mason

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Buck Mason Partners with FenixCommerce to Revolutionize Delivery Experience

Buck Mason, the renowned apparel retailer known for its premium quality and timeless designs, has partnered with FenixCommerce to combat cart abandonment and enhance customer satisfaction. By offering accurate estimated delivery dates (EDD) with Fenix, Buck Mason aims to provide a transparent and seamless shopping experience for its customers.

Cart abandonment has long been a challenge for e-commerce businesses, with unexpected shipping costs and uncertain delivery estimates often cited as key factors. Buck Mason recognized the need for a proven solution to tackle this issue head-on.

"Reducing cart abandonment and providing transparent delivery information were two of our fulfillment priorities, and we knew that providing actual delivery dates in the checkout journey will help with that”, said Arsen Dzhanikyan, VP of Operations at Buck Mason. “We selected Fenix Commerce, the industry leader in this category, and got our estimated delivery dates up and running in one week. The feedback has been very positive thus far."

FenixCommerce's AI-based technology and expertise in optimizing the end-to-end delivery process is well-known in the industry. By leveraging real-time data and AI, FenixCommerce equips Buck Mason to provide precise delivery estimates before and during the checkout process. This transparency empowers customers to make informed purchasing decisions, eliminating uncertainties and surprises.

"We are excited to join forces with Buck Mason to address the common challenge of cart abandonment in e-commerce," said Akhilesh Srivastava, Founder and CEO of FenixCommerce. "Our solution enables Buck Mason to provide accurate delivery dates upfront, building trust with customers and reducing cart abandonment."

About Buck Mason: Buck Mason is a leading apparel retailer known for its high-quality, modern clothing designs. With a focus on craftsmanship and timeless style, Buck Mason has gained a strong reputation in the fashion industry.

About FenixCommerce: FenixCommerce is a cutting-edge provider of Delivery Management solutions for reducing cart abandonment and optimizing delivery processes. By leveraging AI and real-time data, FenixCommerce empowers e-commerce businesses to improve customer satisfaction and increase conversions while minimizing shipping spend.