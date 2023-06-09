Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 6.9.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Edward Swenson, of Palo Alto, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director at the California Department of Motor Vehicles, where he has served as Assistant Chief Deputy Director since 2021. Swenson held several positions at Cisco between 1991 and 2021, including Senior Director of Service Logistics and Director of Customer Experience. He has earned Master of Science degrees in Management and Electrical Engineering from Stanford University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $185,880. Swenson is a Democrat.

Myles White, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Secretary of Legislation and Policy at the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency. White has been Acting Deputy Secretary of Legislation at the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency since 2023 and Assistant Secretary of Legislation there since 2017. White was a Project Manager of Trade and Regulatory Databases at Bryant Christie Inc. from 2015 to 2017. White earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $160,008. White is a Democrat.

Karin Sung, of Arcadia, has been appointed Technical Advisor II to Commissioner Darcie Houck at the California Public Utilities Commission, where she has served as Chief of Staff to Commissioner Houck since 2022. She was a Senior Energy Analyst at the California Public Utilities Commission from 2020 to 2022. Sung was a Mechanical Engineer with Intel Corporation from 2013 to 2020 and at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power in 2016. Sung was a Design Engineer with Senior Aerospace SSP from 2012 to 2013. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Lewis and Clark Law School and a Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Boston University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $150,012. Sung is a Democrat.

Major General Matthew Beevers, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the Governor’s Military Council. Beevers has served as Adjutant General of the California Military Department since 2023, where he has served in several roles since 2009, including Acting Adjutant General, Deputy Adjutant General and Director of Operations for Military Support. Beevers was Director of the Homeland Security Training and Exercise Program at the California Military Department and California Emergency Management Agency from 2008 to 2009. He was a Manager of Corporate Communications at Cypress Semiconductor from 2005 to 2008. Beevers was a Public Relations Manager at Pacifico Marketing Communications from 2000 to 2005. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from San Jose State University and a Master of Science degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Beevers is a Democrat.

Lindsey Sin, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the Governor’s Military Council. Sin has been Secretary of the California Department of Veterans Affairs since 2023, where she has served in several roles since 2011, including Deputy Secretary of Communications and Deputy Secretary of Women Veterans Affairs. She was a Veterans Benefits Advisor at California State University, Sacramento from 2010 to 2011. Sin was Lead Veterans Affairs Coordinator at American River College from 2008 to 2010. She served as a Cryptologic Technician Interpretive in the Arabic language at the rank of Petty Officer First Class with Naval Aviation Warfare and Naval Aircrew designations in the U.S. Navy from 1997 to 2005. Sin earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from California State University, Sacramento and a Master of Business Administration degree in Entrepreneurship from Drexel University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Sin is a Democrat.

Sylvia Crockett, of Elk Grove, has been appointed to the California Veterans Board. Crockett served in several roles at the California Military Department between 1998 and 2014, including Director of Strategic Communications, Deputy Director, Youth and Community Programs, Chief of Staff, Director of Emergency Operations, Deputy Chief of Staff and Executive Officer to the Adjutant General. She served in the rank of O-7 in the Army National Guard from 1984 to 2016 and in the rank of E-4 in the Air National Guard from 1982 to 1984. Crockett is a member of the national board of Services, Employment & Redevelopment and the American GI Forum, Cesar Chavez Chapter. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from California State University, Sacramento and a Master of Science degree in National Security Strategy from the National War College, National Defense University. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Crockett is a Democrat.

Veronica Zerrer, of San Diego, has been appointed to the California Veterans Board. Zerrer has been a full-time Author since 2020. She was Owner of the Scolding Cat Bookstore from 2007 to 2013. Zerrer was an Opinion Editor at Dot Magazine from 2005 to 2007 and a Contributing Writer at Orange County Blade Magazine from 2003 to 2005. Zerrer was Director of Development at The Center Orange County from 2001 to 2003. She was a Grant Writer and Development Officer for the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation from 1998 to 2001. Zerrer served as a Plans and Operations Officer in the U.S. Army, 1st Infantry Division from 1984 to 1989. She served in several roles in the Kansas Army National Guard Troop E, 114th Cavalry between 1980 and 1984, including as Scout Platoon Leader, Sergeant and ROTC Cadet. Zerrer served in several roles with the 35th Infantry Division between 1989 and 1998, including as Scout Platoon Leader, Communications Officer and Company Commander. She served as a Cryptologic Technician in the U.S. Navy from 1976 to 1980. She is a Co-Chair of the San Diego LGBT Center’s Benjamin F. Dillingham, III and Bridget Wilson Veterans Wall of Honor Advisory Council and President of the Neutral Corner Center. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and History from Kansas State University. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Zerrer is a Democrat.

Brandon Shepard, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the California Veterans Board. Shepard has been Director of Regulatory Affairs at Balt since 2021. He was Manager of Regulatory Affairs at Edwards Lifesciences from 2018 to 2021. Shepard was Senior Regulatory Affairs Specialist at Medtronic from 2016 to 2018 and at Avanos Medical from 2015 to 2016. Shepard was Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs Specialist at Glidewell Dental from 2012 to 2015. He held several roles at Fisher and Paykel Healthcare between 2008 and 2012, including Quality and Regulatory Specialist and Service Engineer. Shepard served at the rank of E-5 in the U.S. Navy from 1999 to 2003. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Sciences from the University of California, Irvine. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Shepard is a Democrat.

