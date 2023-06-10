Submit Release
Fluxart Celebrates Remarkable Achievement at TechX Clean Energy Accelerator Program, Earns Net Zero Impact Award

ADNOC Group, BP and Equinor investment in Net Zero Technology Centre TechX StartUp

Fluxart,an innovative energy spin-out, announces its recent success at the TechX Accelerator programme,where it was distinguished with the Net Zero Impact Award

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND, June 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fluxart, an innovative aerospace, clean energy start-up, is thrilled to announce its recent success at the TechX Clean Energy Accelerator programme, where it was distinguished with the Net Zero Impact Award by industry giants BP, ADNOC, and Equinor. This recognition followed Fluxart’s outstanding development of cryogenic superconducting hydrogen motors designed to decarbonise aviation.

Fluxart was part of the Net Zero Technology Centre’s 2023 cohort, which consisted of 12 groundbreaking start-ups that participated in a comprehensive 15-week program. Throughout the program, the cohort collectively raised £740,000 in equity and developed state-of-the-art solutions to support net-zero emissions goals. Fluxart stood out for its transformative technology aimed at revolutionising the aviation sector.

“This recognition means a great deal to our team. We are proud to be acknowledged by such esteemed companies in the energy sector,” said a Fluxart CEO, and Co-Founder, Paul Perera. “Our cryogenic superconducting hydrogen motors have the potential to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of aviation. The support and mentorship received through the TechX programme have been instrumental in refining our technology and business model.”

The winners, Fluxart and Wastewater Fuels, were granted cash prizes totalling over £200,000, funded by BP, ADNOC, and Equinor, who are strategic partners of TechX. Fluxart's technology represents a significant leap forward in aviation, offering an environmentally friendly solution by utilizing hydrogen as an alternative fuel.

The UK Government Minister for Scotland, Malcolm Offord, commented, “The Net Zero Technology Centre offers a place for pioneering start-up companies like Fluxart to create eco-friendly solutions that will drive change and help the offshore renewable energy sector continue in its goal of achieving net zero.”

The Net Zero Technology Centre, funded by £180m from the UK and Scottish governments as part of the Aberdeen City Region Deal, will continue to support the 12 start-ups, including Fluxart, for two more years through the TechX Growth programme. This program provides further networking, showcase opportunities, and co-working space in Aberdeen.

