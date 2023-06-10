Governor Leon Guerrero, Representative Moylan Express Thanks for CNMI Assistance

Governor Arnold I. Palacios today stated that he received separate calls from Guam Governor Lou Leon Guerrero and U.S. Representative James Moylan (Guam) earlier this week. The two Guam leaders expressed their gratitude to Governor Palacios for the CNMI’s assistance in Guam’s typhoon recovery efforts.

“On behalf of the people of the CNMI, I expressed continued support to Governor Leon Guerrero and Representative Moylan as they navigate the recovery process,” said Governor Palacios. “We are all part of the Marianas family and we will stand by their side every step of the way just as family members do for one another during challenging and difficult times.”

Governor Palacios also stressed that Guam partners, including the Guam Power Authority, were quick to lend their resources and assistance when the CNMI was impacted by past storms. So it was only natural, he said, that the CNMI reciprocated the assistance and help to Guam. He also emphasized his Administration’s aims to expand the collaboration and partnership between the CNMI and Guam.

“We are mobilizing other assets, including equipment, to assist in Guam’s recovery efforts,” added Governor Palacios.

This past weekend, the Commonwealth Utilities Corporation sent a line crew to Guam to assist with power restoration efforts. Several relief efforts that have been organized by different CNMI agencies and nonprofits have also sent or are in the process of sending donated goods and supplies.

###