Inclusivity Project, Norcal SBDC,and East Bay SBDC Presented Capital Summit in Richmond, California, for Businesses

Norcal SBC, East Bay SBDC, The Inclusivity Project, & CoBiz Richmond hosted Capital Summit on Thursday, April 20, 2023, from 10 AM to 1 PM. All serious-minded founders, startups, angels, lenders, and local leaders were invited to a conversation centered on one thing: Capital.

The Inclusivity Project Capital Summit was a one-stop networking opportunity for the business community to talk to local lenders about financing. It was also a chance for forward-thinking businesspeople in the area to come together.

According to co-organizer Wesley Alexander, “For those thinking of starting or growing their business and planning to look for a loan or other funding, these panels provided them with the insight they needed to make that opportunity a reality.”

Participants were able to gain access to top-notched professionals who shared time-tested nuggets from their years of experience. The panel consisted of seasoned presenters in the financial industry and small business experts who availed themselves of pertinent questioning. Some of the presenters/panelists were:

• Wells Fargo - Micah Horgen

• US Bank - Harman Sandhu

• Travis Credit Union - Cris Hankins

• First Northern Bank - Carlos Chavez

• California Bank & Trust- Hillary Leon

• Working Solutions - Titi Ikhile

• TMC Community Capital - Daniel Fernandez

• Marble Bridge- Andrew Crone

• Socotra Capital -Hard Money Chris

• Main Street Launch - Adrian Zavala

Attendees received insider tips and guidance to their questions with help from local bankers, alternative lenders, and business financing front runners. They received foundational information on some of the most important legal considerations that small businesses should be aware of and how they can protect their business and customers.

Also, they received insight into what types of financial planning or forecasting tools are available to small businesses and how they can be used to improve cash flow and profitability. These are just examples of some of the essential topics that were discussed.

Inclusivity Project Capital Summit was a chance for novice and established entrepreneurs to formulate building blocks for their business before taking that next step to success. The information shared helped them navigate around potholes and pitfalls on their journey.

About the Inclusivity Project

Unlock your entrepreneurial potential and join a community of successful Black and African American entrepreneurs through the Inclusivity Project. Our upcoming business courses, designed for new and scaling business owners, will provide you with the tools and knowledge needed to succeed. To learn more about the Inclusivity Project, please visitwww.theinclusivityproject.com.

About Norcal SBDC

Norcal SBDC helps entrepreneurs with planning, accessing capital, and growth strategies – such as marketing, management, and scaling. Expertise is provided to a business pro-bono, thanks to a dedicated network of partner organizations, including SBA and CaOSBA.

About CoBiz Richmond, Inc.

CoBiz Richmond, a 501c3, a 9,000 square foot co-working and business incubator in downtown Richmond, CA providing access to workspace, meeting space, event space, networking, and technical assistance. CoBiz is located footsteps from the Richmond Transit Center, at 1503 Macdonald Ave Suite A, Richmond, CA 94801and is accessible via SF Ferry, Amtrak, Capitol Corridor, BART, and AC Transit. Learn more here www.cobizrichmond.com

For more information, please contact: Wesley Alexander or Email: wesley@cobizrichmond.com

Phone: 510-309-7107 or visit Website: www.cobizrichmond.com