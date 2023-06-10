SIGHTER: A Revolutionary Mobile App Empowering Global Citizens in the Study of UFO/UAP
Today, we are thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of SIGHTER, a groundbreaking mobile application designed to revolutionize the collection of crowd-sourced visual and metadata for the study of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP). Developed by a small startup team, and designed as a first-of-its-kind populist and accessible UAP data capture tool, SIGHTER aims to engage users worldwide in active participation of UFO/UAP sightings, then curating and making the collected data available to researchers.
Over a year since its conception, SIGHTER is now set to be released in August 2023, marking a significant milestone in the field of UAP research. This innovative mobile app will empower individuals to contribute to the study of UAP in an unprecedented way, utilizing the power of their smartphones.
SIGHTER stands apart from traditional methods of UAP data collection by leveraging the widespread availability of smartphone technology, an approach advocated by Dr. David Spergel, chair of NASA’s recently formed Independent UAP Study Team. Nearly everyone possesses a smartphone, carrying it with them 24/7, making it the perfect instrument to capture real-time UAP observations.
Once an initial user detects a UAP, the SIGHTER app uses live location to find and alert other users in proximity to the sighting and point them to the exact location of the UAP for additional data capture in a process SIGHTER calls “swarming”.
Through a multi-step, multi-user data capture model, SIGHTER will empower users to contribute valuable data effortlessly. And not just pictures. SIGHTER captures key metadata, and tracks UAP movement by GPS and compass. Additional metadata is derived or calculated after automatic upload and is attached to the sighting records in post-sighting reviews.
The app's operating model is centered around expanding a global network of observers, working in tandem with a smaller number of higher-tech detection devices. Rather than replacing existing technologies, SIGHTER will complement them, enriching the dataset by incorporating diverse geographical coverage and perspectives. By encouraging users to actively participate in reporting UAP sightings, SIGHTER aims to increase awareness and diminish the long-standing stigma associated with such reports.
One of the paramount features of SIGHTER is the complete anonymity it offers to users. The visual and metadata collected by SIGHTER users will be treated with the utmost confidentiality, allowing individuals to report their sightings without fear or hesitation.
SIGHTER has been meticulously designed to be user-friendly and accessible to all. By automating the collection of crowd-sourced UAP sighting data, the app will enable anyone who can operate a smartphone camera to contribute to the study. With SIGHTER, citizen scientists and enthusiasts can play an active role in expanding the knowledge base surrounding UAP.
"We believe that increasing the number of observation points is essential to our mission," said David Coy, Founder, at SIGHTER. "By incorporating diverse observation points worldwide, we can achieve a broader scope of data, facilitating the identification of potential patterns, regional variations, cultural biases, and other variables related to UAP sightings. SIGHTER strives to gather a comprehensive dataset that will contribute to more robust analysis and insights. Our ultimate goal is to have large numbers of observers across the globe utilizing the same tool and data capture methods."
SIGHTER is poised to revolutionize the field of UAP research by popularizing the collection of visual and metadata. By empowering individuals to actively participate and contribute, SIGHTER aims to unlock new perspectives, deepen scientific understanding, and foster global collaboration.
For media inquiries, please contact: David Coy, info@sighter.io
For more information about SIGHTER visit www.sighter.io
