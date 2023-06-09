Submit Release
News Search

There were 457 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,092 in the last 365 days.

City was within its rights to remove Junipero Serra statue, court rules

Father Junipero Serra, a saint of the Roman Catholic Church, was once a historic icon in California. But protesters toppled a Serra statue in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park in 2020 — and on Thursday, a state appeals court said the city of Ventura was entitled to remove a giant bronze statue of Serra from the front of City Hall, where a version of it had stood since 1936, and tuck it into a museum.

You just read:

City was within its rights to remove Junipero Serra statue, court rules

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more