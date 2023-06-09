City was within its rights to remove Junipero Serra statue, court rules

Father Junipero Serra, a saint of the Roman Catholic Church, was once a historic icon in California. But protesters toppled a Serra statue in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park in 2020 — and on Thursday, a state appeals court said the city of Ventura was entitled to remove a giant bronze statue of Serra from the front of City Hall, where a version of it had stood since 1936, and tuck it into a museum.
