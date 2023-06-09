eHealth Reminds Residents To Ensure Personal Information Is Current Ahead Of Fall Health Card Renewal

CANADA, June 9 - Released on June 9, 2023

eHealth Saskatchewan is reminding residents that it's important to ensure your address and family information is up to date now, to receive your new health card stickers this fall.

If your address or other personal information has changed - such as name change, family unit change due to marriage, divorce, addition or removal of dependents - Health Registries needs to know.

Preparations are underway for the 2023 health care renewal. Current health cards are set to expire on Dec. 31, 2023. eHealth will begin mailing out renewal stickers to individuals who are currently eligible for Saskatchewan health coverage starting in mid-fall of 2023.

Renewal stickers will extend your current health card and service coverage until Dec. 31, 2026. If your health card expires, you could be billed for medical services.

To update your address, as well as any personal information, email Change@eHealthSask.ca or call 1-800-667-7551. Find out more on the eHealth Saskatchewan website.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Lorri ThacykeHealth SaskatchewanReginaPhone: 306-337-0687Email: Lorri.Thacyk@eHealthSask.ca