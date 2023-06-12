AI Tool Scribematic™️ Allows Clinicians to Generate Medical Notes in Seconds
HIPAA-compliant Scribematic™️ saves doctors and clinicians time and moneySALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Scribematic™️, a HIPAA-compliant and AI-enabled medical note-generating platform, today announced their official public launch. Scribematic™️ uses advanced artificial intelligence to record patient visits and build comprehensive medical notes from a phone or computer recording in seconds, saving doctors and other clinicians time and money.
The company was founded in Utah by Alex Sheppert, an artificial intelligence and software expert, and Steven Pearson, a successful operating executive. Sheppert is a former medical scribe and founder of the AI development firm Comptus Technologies, and Pearson is a former founder and CEO of online reputation software company Friendemic, which was acquired in 2022 by Kenect.
Scribematic™️ is easy-to-use, with no setup, download, or tutorial required. Clinicians from all specialties simply use Scribematic™️ with their smartphone or computer in any language and within seconds get a comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant H&P.
“Scribematic™️ generates a complete medical note as if it were an experienced human scribe, and produces a simple, thorough, and perfectly-formatted note for every patient visit — ready to insert into the EMR with just one click,” said founder Alex Sheppert.
With Scribematic™️, each clinician gets 10 hours of free medical note generation, after which each user pays a monthly fee for unlimited use. No credit card or setup is required beyond an email registration.
Learn more about Scribematic™️ and get 10 free hours (about 30-50 notes) at www.scribematic.ai.
About Scribematic™️
Founded in 2023, Scribematic is a HIPAA-compliant medical note-generating platform powered by artificial intelligence. With the push of a button, clinicians can record their medical visits and receive a comprehensive H&P within seconds. Learn more at www.scribematic.ai.
Oriana Schneps
Scribematic
oriana@scribematic.ai
