AI Tool Scribematic™️ Allows Clinicians to Generate Medical Notes in Seconds

HIPAA-compliant Scribematic™️ saves doctors and clinicians time and money

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, June 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Scribematic™️ , a HIPAA-compliant and AI-enabled medical note-generating platform, today announced their official public launch. Scribematic™️ uses advanced artificial intelligence to record patient visits and build comprehensive medical notes from a phone or computer recording in seconds, saving doctors and other clinicians time and money.The company was founded in Utah by Alex Sheppert , an artificial intelligence and software expert, and Steven Pearson , a successful operating executive. Sheppert is a former medical scribe and founder of the AI development firm Comptus Technologies, and Pearson is a former founder and CEO of online reputation software company Friendemic, which was acquired in 2022 by Kenect.Scribematic™️ is easy-to-use, with no setup, download, or tutorial required. Clinicians from all specialties simply use Scribematic™️ with their smartphone or computer in any language and within seconds get a comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant H&P.“Scribematic™️ generates a complete medical note as if it were an experienced human scribe, and produces a simple, thorough, and perfectly-formatted note for every patient visit — ready to insert into the EMR with just one click,” said founder Alex Sheppert.With Scribematic™️, each clinician gets 10 hours of free medical note generation, after which each user pays a monthly fee for unlimited use. No credit card or setup is required beyond an email registration.Learn more about Scribematic™️ and get 10 free hours (about 30-50 notes) at www.scribematic.ai About Scribematic™️Founded in 2023, Scribematic is a HIPAA-compliant medical note-generating platform powered by artificial intelligence. With the push of a button, clinicians can record their medical visits and receive a comprehensive H&P within seconds. Learn more at www.scribematic.ai