Dog parks in Leisure Area on Taipa Waterfront to be temporarily closed due to works

MACAU, June 9 - To improve the issue of stagnant water on muddy ground at the entrances to the dog parks for large dogs and small dogs in the Leisure Area on Taipa Waterfront, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will carry out works for paving stone slabs in the dog parks and lawn maintenance from 12 to 23 June, during which the dog parks will be temporarily closed. The public are advised to pay attention to the arrangement.

During the period when the dog parks are closed, the public may use the Dog Park in Estrada Almirante Marques Esparteiro instead (opening hours: 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. daily). For enquiries, please call the Civic Service Hotline at 2833 7676.

