Troopers Catch Up with Reckless Serial Speeder in Casa Grande

On Wednesday, June 7, 2023, shortly after 5 a.m., troopers with the AZDPS Aviation Bureau assisted Highway Patrol District 6 troopers in tracking and stopping a motorcyclist who was repeatedly observed traveling at extremely high speeds on Interstate 10 in the Casa Grande area. The motorcyclist’s persistent, reckless driving behavior posed a serious threat not only to his own safety, but to other motorists and first responders.

The Ranger 1 helicopter crew began following the motorcyclist as he traveled eastbound on Florence Boulevard in Casa Grande. The suspect was observed speeding and illegally passing vehicles on the shoulder before entering Interstate 10 westbound at milepost 194.

Once on the interstate, Ranger 1 crew members observed the suspect traveling at speeds in excess of 150 mph and relayed his speed and location to troopers on the ground. Troopers positioned ahead of the motorcyclist on Interstate 10 were able to locate and initiate a traffic stop on the suspect near milepost 190. The suspect, 34-year-old Kevin Keeton, of Casa Grande, came to a stop and was detained by troopers. Keeton was booked into the Pinal County Jail on a charge of criminal speed, and the motorcycle was impounded for 20 days for reckless driving.

Great work to our troopers, Ranger 1 crew, and dispatchers in getting this reckless driver off the road.