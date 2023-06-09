OSA Weekly Update - 6/9/2023

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

2. Job Opening: Account Clerk

3. Due: Performance Measurement Program Report by July 1, 2023

4. TIF: Reporting Out-District Expenditures

5. Avoiding Pitfall: Cooperative Purchasing Venture

1. Message from Auditor Blaha



We are revamping our job postings on the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) website to make it easier to navigate our application process. You can now click “Job Openings” on our homepage and see all current openings at the OSA. Over the next few weeks and months, we will be posting jobs ranging from administrative support staff to technical jobs including local government auditors. If you haven’t yet subscribed, you can sign-up to receive OSA job postings as soon as they go up.

At the OSA, we pride ourselves on our supportive work environment for our staff including the ability to work remotely. Be sure to keep an eye out for the right job for you or someone you know. We hope you will join our dynamic team!

2. Job Opening: Account Clerk



The Office of the State Auditor is hiring up to two Account Clerks. This position provides routine accounting and administrative support services to all Office of the State Auditor Divisions. Accounting services include accounts payable, purchasing, cash receipts, payroll, business expenses, billing, accounts receivable, cash reconciliation, capital asset inventory maintenance, reception area back-up, and other related tasks. This position may serve in a primary or backup role in processing any or all of these transaction types.

Apply online before June 15. Click “Search Open Positions” and enter the job ID: 66002.

Questions? Contact Belle Sarff, Director of Human Resources.

3. Due: Performance Measurement Program Report by July 1, 2023



Participation in the Performance Measurement Program by a city or a county is voluntary. Counties and cities that choose to participate in the standard measures program must officially adopt and implement the ten minimum performance measures and system developed by the Council on Local Results and Innovation (Council).

In order to receive the per capita reimbursement, counties and cities must file a report (in a PDF format) with the Office of the State Auditor by July 1, 2023.

For more information on the Performance Measurement Program, please visit the OSA website.

4. TIF: Reporting Out-District Expenditures



The TIF Act requires that authorities annually report the amount of any payments for activities and improvements located outside the district that are paid for or financed with tax increment. This includes activities both physically located outside of the TIF district, as well as costs defined as out-district costs under the pooling limitations. For example, authority administrative costs are defined as out-district costs. The TIF Annual Reporting Form includes a line item on the Project Costs tab where these costs should be reported. When preparing 2022 reporting forms make sure that reporting on this line includes all payments made with tax increments for costs defined as out-district costs. As a reminder, reporting forms are due August 1, 2023.

If you have any questions, please contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

5. Avoiding Pitfall: Cooperative Purchasing Venture



Vendors sometimes market their businesses by claiming that local units of government can purchase from them without bidding. Vendors may emphasize that they are part of the “state contract” or that they will sell at the “state contract price.” Public entities should be cautious before proceeding with these purchases. Public entities cannot avoid the normal bidding requirements simply by purchasing from these vendors.

The full Avoiding Pitfall is available on the OSA website.