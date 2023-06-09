Arrest Made in a Homicide: 300 block of M Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Sunday, May 28, 2023, on a Metro railcar, while it was traveling to the Waterfront Metro Station, located in the 300 block of M Street, Southwest.

At approximately 11:40 a.m., Metro Transit Police and MPD officers responded for the report of a shooting victim, on the Metro train, inside of the Navy Yard Metro Station. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 17-year-old Brendan Ofori of Fort Washington, MD.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting occurred inside of the railcar while it was traveling to the Waterfront Metro Station. The Metro train operator was alerted to the shooting as the train arrived at the Navy Yard Metro Station, where the train was ultimately stopped, and police were notified.

On Friday, June 9, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 23-year-old Keith N. Williams, of Southeast, DC. Williams has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed- Felony Murder.