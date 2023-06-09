Arrests in Multi-Agency West Tennessee Human Trafficking Operation

JACKSON – An undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force, Jackson Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, 26th Judicial Drug Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations has resulted in the arrest of individuals accused of seeking illicit sex from minors.

Over a two-day period beginning June 7th, as part of Operation Summer Special, which was aimed at addressing human trafficking in West Tennessee, undercover agents placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex. The focus of the operation was to identify individuals in West Tennessee seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors.

As a secondary function of Operation Summer Special, a team attempted to make contact with ads posted on commercial sex and escort sites in the Jackson area. As a result, several individuals were identified, located, and removed from the situation. Restore Corps was on site to provide support and offer services to these individuals. Some of them may face charges.

As a result of the operations, agents, officers, and detectives arrested six men, who were booked into the Madison County Jail:

Jarrod Anderson (DOB: 8/10/76), Jackson – Two counts Solicitation of a Minor, one count Soliciting Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Bond: $100,000

Tarreas Currie (DOB: 4/22/76), Jackson: Two counts Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act. Bond: $100,000

Demetrius Dixon (DOB: 4/19/94), Jackson: Two counts Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act. Bond: $100,000

Brian Holliday (DOB: 6/19/78), Jackson: One count Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act. Bond: $75,000

Antonio Ortiz Chairez (DOB: 1/27/82), Dunlap: Two counts Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act. Bond: $100,000

Jake Thorne (DOB: 8/14/92), Westland, Michigan: One count Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act. Bond: $75,000

This is the sixth such operation conducted by TBI special agents and other law enforcement partners in 2023. Nine similar operations were conducted across the state in 2022, and 13 in 2021, all aimed at reducing human trafficking. The Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force is led by the TBI and is comprised of law enforcement officers from agencies across the state.

Information about human trafficking and TBI’s efforts to address this type of crime can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com.

Anderson Currie Dixon Holliday Ortez Chairez Thorne