Travel the World with James Anstead
Relish each location with five incredibly amusing linesCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In “Around the World in Five Lines,” James Anstead takes a worldwide trip filled with mirth and hilarity as each one of his witty limericks gives each geographical location a tongue-in-cheek licking. Each limerick is gut-busting funny and will have readers guffaw within minutes of reading.
The secret behind each one of Anstead’s poems is a dedicated reverence for fun. Reviewers of this book have found that his focus on the limerick serves him well, thanks to his mastery of the art form. His limericks have even caught the eye of the media; Anstead has already been interviewed by a morning show due to his work.
There’s every reason to love the quirky appeal of the limericks within “Around the World in Five Lines.” Each poem is incredibly irreverent to the location in question but stops at that very thin line between funny and insulting. Take, for example, the following verses about Belize and Duluth:
A young man from sunny Belize / Longed for a cooling breeze. / However, after visiting Duluth, /
He soon arrived at the truth, / “It is better to sweat than to freeze.”
The creativity and passion stemming from the words in Anstead’s work will have readers reeling from the laughter. Readers will also learn more about each location visited by Anstead through his limericks, although each limerick should be taken with a sense of humor and a grain of salt!
“Around the World in Five Lines” is available on Amazon and across other major online platforms.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020. Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
